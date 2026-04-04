Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 04 Apr 2026 21:04 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 21:17

AFC Wimbledon will host Luton Town in the Cherry Red Records Stadium this Easter Monday in League One, with the visitors aiming to strengthen their playoff ambitions.

On the other hand, the hosts come into this game aiming to ensure they are not dragged into a relegation battle at the end of the season.

Match preview

Wimbledon come into this game currently sat 16th in League One after 40 matches, with 50 points after their 14 wins, eight draws and 18 defeats.

Fans of the hosts will be well aware that they are only seven points above the relegation zone with six games left to play in the campaign.

The Dons will be aiming to get their first win in four games against Luton after they had won three of their opening four Football League fixtures.

Wimbledon will also be aiming to improve their Easter Monday record, as they have won just one of their 10 league games played on this date, failing to score in seven of those matches.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Luton come into this game 11th in the division after 40 matches, with 58 points after their 16 wins, 10 draws and 14 defeats.

Fans of the club will be aware that they are only four points off Reading, who occupy sixth and the final playoff spot in the league with just six games remaining in their season.

Following their 1-0 win in August, Luton are looking to complete their first ever Football League double over Wimbledon.

The visitors will be hoping to make history with this fixture by winning four successive Easter Monday fixtures for the first time ever.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

W L L D L L

Luton Town League One form:

L D W W D W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Wimbledon will continue to be without Myles Hippolyte, Marcus Browne and Matty Stevens, as they all missed their defeat to Lincoln City last time out.

There may be concerns around the fitness of Ryan Johnson, who was withdrawn at half time last time out.

The visitors will be without Shandon Baptiste and Tom Holmes, who are ruled out due to ligament injuries, while a hip injury to Elijah Adebayo has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Luton may also be keeping an eye on the fitness of Hakeem Odoffin and Nigel Lonwijk, who both went down injured during their last game but were able to see out the match.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Nkeng, Bauer, Lewis; Seddon, Nelson, Smith, Maycock, Ogundere; Bugiel, Hackford

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Naismith, Odoffin, Lonwijk; Lawrence, Walsh, Van den Berg, Jones; Clark, Richards, Cole

We say: AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Luton Town

The visitors should have no trouble getting through this test, particularly due to Wimbledon being in poor form, and they have demonstrated their ability to get over the line once again in their win against Peterborough.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.