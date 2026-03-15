Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 15 Mar 2026 17:53

AFC Wimbledon are set to host Leyton Orient in League One on Tuesday night with the hosts still hopeful they can stage a dramatic late drive to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the visitors will continue their relegation battle when they travel to the Cherry Red Records Stadium, as they currently occupy 19th in the division.

Match preview

Wimbledon enter this game currently occupying 13th in League One after 36 matches in which they have won 14, drawn seven and lost 15, giving them 49 points.

The Dons have 10 games remaining of their league season, with their still being a possibility that they could move into the playoff by the end of the campaign, as they are only seven points off sixth-placed Huddersfield Town.

Johnnie Jackson’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage at the weekend, which dented their playoff hopes, and so they will be looking to get back on track immediately.

The Dons will be out to prolong a four-match League One home winning streak dating to February 7 against Reading with this fixture on Tuesday.

Wimbledon will take confidence from the reverse fixture between the sides when they emerged as 3-1 victors at the BetWright Stadium in January.

© Imago

Leyton Orient come into this game currently sitting 19th in the division from their 36 matches in which they have won 12, drawn six and lost 18, meaning they have 42 points.

The O’s have won their last two games in the league, which has helped them move four points clear of Blackpool, who occupy the position at the top of the relegation zone.

Richie Wellens’s side have had a mixed record recently in League One, as they have won three and lost the same amount in the last six fixtures.

Fans of Leyton Orient will be hopeful the team can improve their away record in this fixture, as they have lost 12 of their 18 away matches in the league this campaign.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

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Leyton Orient League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Wimbledon will continue to be without James Tilley, who suffered an injury against Northampton Town and has not been part of the matchday squad since, while Omar Bugiel and Zack Nelson are pushing for starts after once again coming off the bench against Stevenage.

Marcus Browne and Matty Stevens will likely start, as they have been key this season, as the midfielder has scored 12 goals in the league while the attacker has hit the net on nine occasions.

Meanwhile, the O’s will be monitoring the fitness of both Kaelan Casey and Azeem Abdulai, who were withdrawn against Peterborough United with injuries at the weekend.

Dom Ballard is set to continue being a key figure for the visitors on Tuesday, as he has been a talisman in front of goal for Leyton Orient, scoring on 18 occasions, including five match-opening goals.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

McDonnell; Asiimwe, Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson, Seddon; Smith, Maycock, Hippolyte; Stevens, Browne

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; James, Happe, Simpson, Morris; Levitt, El Mizouni, Mitchell, Morris; Wellens, Ballard, O'Neill

We say: AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Leyton Orient

This should be a tight clash between two sides who are finding form at the right time of the season regarding their ambitions. Wimbledon will feel confident they can earn a win to move them closer to the playoffs, and they should have enough, but it would not be a surprise if the O’s were able to shock the hosts with a win, but it should finish as a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.