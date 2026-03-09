Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Mar 2026 11:38

Two sides in the bottom half of League One come head-to- head on Wednesday night, when AFC Wimbledon host Blackpool at Plough Lane.

The Dons made it three unbeaten with a narrow win over struggling Northampton Town last time out, while the Seasiders drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Wigan Athletic.

Match preview

After a heavy defeat in South Wales at the hands of then-league leaders Cardiff City, AFC Wimbledon appeared to be drifting dangerously towards the lower end of the League One table and in need of a positive run of results to firmly secure their third-tier status for next season.

Since that setback, however, Johnnie Jackson’s side have responded impressively, picking up seven points from their last three matches with a draw away to Mansfield Town followed by a convincing 3-1 home victory over Bradford City before Sunday’s narrow 1-0 win against Northampton Town.

That result was only Wimbledon’s seventh clean sheet of the campaign, but it has helped lift them closer to the playoff places than the relegation zone.

This particular surge of form has seen AFC Wimbledon rise to 14th in the League One table with 46 points to their name and 11 above the dreaded bottom four, with games in hand still to come.

A notable aspect of their good run has been their improved performances in front of goal, with Wimbledon having scored 15 goals across their last eight matches in all competitions, a notable increase compared to their struggles in front of goal earlier in the campaign.

Should the Dons find three points on Wednesday night, then Jackson's men could be heading into next weekend as high as 10th, a position that would mark a significant turnaround from their earlier concerns about relegation.

© Imago

As for the Seasiders, they head into their 36th matchweek envious of the form of their upcoming opponents, with Ian Evatt's side winning just once in the past six league outings and sitting one place and two points outside the relegation zone.

Saturday afternoon saw Blackpool earn a point against a fellow League One struggler, despite scoring after just four minutes the goal was the only shot on target they managed all game and a key reason why they have managed just 10 wins in the league all season.

Another area for concern is their record on the road, something Evatt will know will need to improve if they are to avoid the drop into League Two.

The Seasiders have earned just 12 points from 17 away games, with Rotherham United the only side to pick up fewer this season.

Even so, the upcoming fixtures could offer a golden opportunity to turn their fortunes around.

Following Wednesday’s clash, Blackpool face two more sides battling near the bottom of the table, matches that could prove crucial in their fight to avoid relegation before a difficult test against title hopefuls Cardiff City.

The two lock horns for the second time this season after the Dons won 2-0 at Bloomfield Road back in October.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

W D L W D W

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L D L W D W

Blackpool League One form:

D L W D L D

Team News

© Imago / News Images

AFC Wimbledon will be forced into changes ahead of this one after picking up further injuries during Sunday's win.

James Tilley was forced off with an apparent ankle injury and is expected to miss this match, with Joe Lewis a likely candidate to come into the side.

Mathew Stevens, who had scored in four consecutive matches prior to the weekend, had a quieter afternoon against Northampton but is expected to lead the line once again.

As for Evatt's Blackpool, they appear to have come away from the weekend without any further injury woes, although they may look to change things up in order to find some form ahead of the business end of the season.

They do remain with a notable number of absentees so will be restricted in what they can do with the starting XI, with all of Kamarl Grant, Andy Lyons, Ryan Finnigan, Albie Morgan and Michael Obafemi due to miss out through injury.

Dale Taylor is someone who is closing in on a return to action and it remains to be seen whether this midweek clash will come too soon for the forward or not.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

McDonnell; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson; Lewis, Smith, Maycock, Hippolyte, Seddon; Stevens, Browne

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Ihiekwe, Horsfall, Casey; Brown; Walters, Honeyman, Anderson, Coulson; Bloxham, Fletcher

We say: AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Blackpool

Jackson will be keen to continue their good run of form and put more distance between his side and the relegation zone and they enter this one as favourites and we expect them to show why.

Given Blackpool's struggles, especially on the road, we can see them falling to another defeat and potentially entering next weekend in the League One bottom four.

