Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 19 Feb 2026 12:32

Bradford City make the trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon bidding to strengthen their hold of a playoff spot.

At a time when the Bantams sit in fourth position in the League One table, the Dons are down in 16th place in the standings after losing to leaders Cardiff City in midweek.

Match preview

Having started 2026 with five defeats from seven matches, Graham Alexander would have feared that Bradford's season could peter out.

However, the Yorkshire outfit deserve credit for how they have kick-started their campaign with wins over Peterborough United and Stockport County.

At the time, their opponents had been two of the form clubs in the division, but Bradford came through with 2-0 and 1-0 victories respectively at Valley Parade.

Although the form of Lincoln City has created a 10-point deficit in terms of automatic promotion, Bradford hold a seven-point advantage over seventh place.

Maintaining that will be Alexander's focus, yet it may prove difficult unless they improve their efforts in away games after five defeats in six outings.

As far as AFC Wimbledon are concerned, they are aiming to ensure that a relegation scrap remains off the table ahead of the run-in.

Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at leaders Cardiff City has left the Dons with a five-point advantage over the bottom four with 15 matches remaining.

Despite being level at half time, AFC Wimbledon struggled to live with the Welsh giants in the second half as they lost for the eighth time in 17 away league matches.

However, it is their return at Plough Lane that will be of more concern. Even with a 3-2 win over Reading in their most recent such fixture, AFC Wimbledon possess the third-worst home record in the division with just 18 points coming from 14 games.

That said, Johnnie Jackson's side have only conceded 12 goals across those contests.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

D L W W D L

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L W W L D L

Bradford City League One form:

L L W L W W

Team News

Matty Stevens is in line to replace Omar Bugiel in the AFC Wimbledon attack, a consequence of the latter's early withdrawal at Cardiff.

Patrick Bauer could potentially return to the back three, with Steve Seddon moved to left wing-back.

Nathan Asiimwe is also in contention on the opposite flank as Jackson contemplates whether to introduce fresh legs into the team.

Max Power remains sidelined for Bradford, with the midfielder serving the second of a two-match ban.

Aside from Kayden Jackson replacing Ethan Wheatley down the middle of the attack, Alexander may be prepared to select an unchanged XI.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson; Tilley, Maycock, Smith, Hippolyte, Seddon; Stevens, Browne

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Baldwin, Tilt; Neufville, Evans, Metcalfe, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Jackson

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Bradford City

Despite losing to Cardiff, AFC Wimbledon showed enough in their performance to suggest that they can continue their recent improved run. Although Bradford have put together back-to-back clean sheets, we feel that the visitors will have to settle for a low-scoring draw in this contest.

