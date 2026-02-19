Sunderland vs. Fulham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 14:03 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 14:05

Sunderland and Fulham will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a clash at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats are 11th in the Premier League table, two points ahead of 12th-placed Fulham, with both teams comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Fulham kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Sunderland vs. Fulham being played?

The game will take place at Sunderland's home ground, the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have been impressive on home soil in the Premier League this season, picking up 26 points from 13 matches, but their unbeaten league record at the Stadium of Light in 2025-26 was brought to an end by Liverpool last time out.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Stadium of Light will be available on Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, BBC One's Match of the Day will show highlights of the match on Sunday evening, with the programme beginning at 10.30pm and ending at 11.40pm.

Sunderland vs. Fulham: What's the story?

Both Sunderland and Fulham will enter this match off the back of FA Cup wins, with the former beating Oxford United, while the latter overcame Stoke.

However, Sunderland have lost three of their last four in the Premier League, while Fulham have been beaten in each of their last three, so it has been a tough period for both.

Neither side is in any relegation danger at this stage, but this weekend's match presents the perfect opportunity to bounce back from their recent struggles.

Fulham recorded a 1-0 win in the reverse match at Craven Cottage earlier this season, and the London club have triumphed in three of their last four meetings.

Sunderland's last success over Fulham was a 1-0 victory in the Championship back in December 2017, while they have not beaten the Whites in the Premier League since January 2014.