Bukayo Saka new contract length, wages and key details revealed as Arsenal confirm long-term extension

Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, committing his future to the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future, the club have revealed.

The 24-year-old's previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2027, but the north Londoners have acted quickly and decisively to ensure he remains a Gunners player.

For both Saka and Arsenal, the extension is a clear signal of ambition and intent as the club continues their charge for silverware across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season.

In a statement published on Arsenal’s official website, the club confirmed that Saka has put pen to paper on a fresh deal that will see him remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and the player himself are yet to comment on the extension, though the England international made his feelings clear with his celebration after scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening.

Bukayo Saka new deal length, wages and key details

While Arsenal stopped short of confirming the exact length of the contract, reports suggest Saka’s new deal is believed to run until 2030.

According to BBC Sport, the agreement also includes a significant pay rise, with Saka now earning around £300,000 per week, placing him among the club’s highest-paid players.

The improved terms reflect both his on-field influence and his status as a home-grown star, with Arsenal keen to protect one of their most valuable assets from interest elsewhere.

Bukayo Saka will want to leave behind a legacy at the Emirates Stadium

Still only 24, Saka recently became the leading goalscorer, assister and appearance maker in the current squad, having bagged 78 goals in nearly 300 club appearances across all competitions.

He has been a driving force behind consecutive Premier League title challenges in recent seasons, while also establishing himself as a regular for England, too.

However, to truly cement his legacy at the Emirates, more silverware will be essential. With this new deal secured, the challenge for Saka is now clear.

He must lead Arsenal to major trophies to ensure his era is remembered as one of genuine success, not just promise.