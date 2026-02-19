Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Tottenham: Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz latest

By Ben Knapton | 19 Feb 2026 09:09

As the bottlers allegations rear their ugly heads again, Arsenal face a must-win Premier League North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's men deservedly dropped two points against basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening, blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with the Old Gold courtesy of Tom Edozie's last-gasp equaliser.

While the Gunners do remain in control of their title destiny at the top of the Premier League table, they could find themselves just two points clear of closest challengers Manchester City if the Sky Blues win their match in hand.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Spurs, whose fans could hardly have wished for a more fitting introduction for new head coach Igor Tudor.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Spurs)

Goalscorer Bukayo Saka was withdrawn in the second half of Wednesday's draw with Wolves due to an unspecified issue, but he was able to complete his post-match media duties, and there was no update from Arteta at full time.

As a result, Gooners can feel optimistic of his chances of featuring in the derby.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Spurs)

Leandro Trossard was the second casualty of Arsenal's miserable midweek result, coming off in injury time after taking a blow to the face from Santiago Bueno.

It is not clear if the Belgian will have to follow concussion protocols, but he has now emerged as a major doubt for the derby.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Spurs)

Martin Odegaard has missed Arsenal's last two games with the knee injury he suffered against Brentford, but Arteta is "very hopeful" of having his captain back for the trip to Tottenham.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Spurs)

Kai Havertz was initially expected to be sidelined until March with a fresh muscular injury, but Arteta has not ruled him out of the North London derby in a major boost to the league leaders.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Arsenal's only confirmed absentee for the weekend at present, Mikel Merino is on the long road to recovery from foot surgery and is at risk of missing the rest of the season, as well as the World Cup.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Spurs)

Max Dowman has returned to team training following an ankle injury, but having not made the squad against Wolves, it remains to be seen if the youngster is considered for derby selection.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.