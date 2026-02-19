Arsenal news: Why was Madueke booed throughout the match by Wolverhampton supporters

By Axel Clody | 19 Feb 2026 07:02

When Noni Madueke took to the pitch for Arsenal's match at Wolverhampton on Tuesday night, he was met with a hostile reception. Wolves fans booed and whistled him every time he touched the ball, even after the visitors took the lead.

The reason for this hatred is not a transfer to a rival or a harsh tackle, but a year-and-a-half-old social media post that the locals have not yet digested.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta opted for an attacking change. Madueke started on the right wing, while Bukayo Saka moved into a central role behind striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The tactical move worked perfectly when Saka capitalised on Declan Rice's cross after just five minutes to give Arsenal the lead. But even the goal did not silence the home crowd.

The anger was directed at Madueke, whose offence dates back to August 2024, when he was still wearing a Chelsea shirt.

Instagram "accident" and apology

Back then, the day before Chelsea's match at Molineux Stadium, Madueke posted on his Instagram with a location tag in Wolverhampton and the caption: "Wolverhampton ain't got s**t."

Although he quickly deleted the post, the internet does not forget. Madueke went on to score a hat-trick in Chelsea's 6-2 win that day and tried to smooth things over after the match.

"I just want to apologise to anyone I may have offended," he said contritely in an interview with BBC Sport at the time. "It was just human error, an accident. It should not have got onto my social media like that. I am sure Wolverhampton is a nice city and I apologise."

The winger also admitted at the time that he expected a negative reaction: "It was a mistake and you learn from things like that. Hopefully, nothing like that will happen again.

As for the booing, I expected it, but that is part of the game. You have to be able to play under that kind of pressure."

Wolverhampton at the bottom of the abyss

Even after eighteen months, it is clear that an apology was not enough. However, during the evening, the fans' attention had to turn back to the sad reality of their club.

Wolverhampton have been going through a nightmare this season. Rob Edwards' team are languishing at the bottom of the table with just nine points.

The situation is critical. Wolves are a whopping 18 points from Premier League safety with just 11 games left. With just one win this season, it seems the booing of Madueke is merely a weak patch on the footballing tragedy that local fans are witnessing week after week.