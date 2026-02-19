Preview: Aberdeen vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Feb 2026 11:11

Aberdeen and Dundee, separated by just one place in the Scottish Premiership standings, will clash at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are eighth in the table with 28 points from 25 games, while the visitors are ninth with 24 points from 26 fixtures.

Match preview

Aberdeen's 2025-26 campaign has been marked by inconsistency, with the Dons experiencing unbeaten and winless runs at points throughout the season.

After a positive end to 2025 that saw the Dons win five and draw two in a seven-game period in the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen subsequently embarked on a disastrous run of five defeats and one draw in their next six.

Jimmy Thelin was dismissed during that dismal run, with Peter Leven appointed on an interim basis in early January, and the caretaker remains at the helm as Aberdeen's lengthy managerial search continues.

There has been a slight upturn in form in recent weeks, with three wins and two defeats in their last five outings, including an action-packed 2-0 win against Motherwell in the Scottish FA Cup in midweek - featuring two red cards for Motherwell and one sending off for Aberdeen.

Now aiming to build on that triumph and strengthen their league position, with just an eight-point lead over the relegation zone, the Dons will be eager to claim all three points.

Aberdeen will also be required to put together a stunning streak of victories in the final weeks of the pre-split Scottish Premiership season if they are to have any chance of surging into the top half of the table.

© Imago

Dundee, in comparison, are without a win in their last five outings across all competitions, featuring three defeats and two draws, while they have also failed to triumph in any of their last five league matches.

That run marked the end of an improved streak that saw the Dee secure three straight league victories in December and January, which helped lift Dundee further above the relegation zone.

However, with six wins, six draws and 14 defeats in 26 Scottish Premiership fixtures, leaving them with 24 points, Dundee are narrowly just four points above the bottom two.

Steven Pressley will be desperate for his side to pick up a much-needed win and put further space between themselves and the drop zone, especially ahead of a difficult end to the campaign.

Dundee are scheduled to face Hibernian, rivals Dundee United, Hearts and Celtic in their final six matches of the pre-split campaign, as well as a final-day meeting with current 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

Dundee have a less than favourable record in this encounter, with Aberdeen prevailing in each of the last five matchups between the two teams.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L L L W L L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L W W L L W

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

W L L D L D

Dundee form (all competitions):

W L D L L D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Aberdeen will be without Kristers Tobers, Mats Knoester and Nicholas Suman for this match due to injury issues.

Kevin Nisbet netted his third goal in his last four matches for the Dons in the midweek victory over Motherwell, and the striker should lead the line again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ashley Hay, Billy Koumetio, Bradley Halliday, Clark Robertson and Joe Westley are all ruled out for Dundee with injury problems.

Simon Murray struck a brace in Dundee's 2-2 draw with Livingston last time out, and the striker should continue alongside Cameron Congreve and Tony Yogane in attack.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Bratveit; Devlin, Milne, McIntyre, Frame; Milanovic, Cameron, Shinnie, Geiger, Keskinen; Nisbet

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, Graham, Samuels; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Cotterill, Yogane; Murray

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Dundee

Aberdeen have won three of their last five games, while Dundee are winless in their last five outings, and alongside the Dons boasting a strong record in this fixture, we are backing the hosts to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.