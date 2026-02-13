Preview: Motherwell vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 13 Feb 2026 16:57

Motherwell welcome Aberdeen to Fir Park this Sunday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership, with the pair in contrasting form coming into the contest.

The hosts secured a 1-1 draw with Rangers midweek, meaning they are unbeaten in their last six league games, while the visitors have secured only one victory in their last eight matches in the division.

Match preview

Motherwell’s midweek draw with Rangers continued their unbeaten run in the league to five games, with them winning three and drawing three in this period.

The streak has helped them continue to mount a challenge for European qualification, as the Steelmen are fourth in the division with an impressive 44 points from 25 matches, having recorded 11 wins, 11 draws and suffered only three defeats.

Jens Berthel Askou’s side will believe they can earn all three points in this fixture, as they have won both of their last two home league meetings with Aberdeen.

Fans of the hosts will be confident of seeing their side get a result, as they are unbeaten in their last nine league games at Fir Park, with seven wins in this period as many as their previous 19 on home soil beforehand.

Motherwell stretched their gap to five points over fifth-placed Hibernian, who suffered a derby defeat midweek to league leaders Heart of Midlothian, which has strengthened their credentials to qualify for a European competition.

© Imago

Aberdeen may come into this fixture devoid of confidence after their loss last weekend to Kilmarnock, a defeat which has added to their poor run across the last eight league matches, as they have only secured one victory while suffering six defeats.

The Dons did not have the chance to correct their poor form during the week, as their match with Dundee United was postponed, so there will be hope through optimistic fans that this extra rest for the squad could help them when they travel to Fir Park.

Interim boss Peter Leven will be hopeful that he can course correct the club’s recent poor form against the Steelmen, as they have won only one of their last five league games against the hosts this weekend.

Prior to this poor run, when facing Motherwell, they had won six of their previous seven fixtures against them in the division.

If Aberdeen are to get anything from this game, they will have to improve when defending from set pieces, as, when excluding penalties, only bottom side Livingston have conceded more goals from dead-ball situations in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W W D W W D

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W D W W W D

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L L L L W L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L L L W W L

Team News

© Imago

Motherwell are set to be without Eseosa Sule, John Koutroumbis and Zach Robinson for this match due to injury issues, while there was positive news against Rangers as both Elliot Watt and Regan Charles-Cook returned to action midweek.

However, they will be without Lukas Fadinger, who was sent off for a poor challenge on Mikey Moore, and so he will be suspended for this upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will be without Nicholas Suman and Mats Knoester due to injury, but there may be hope that Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers could soon be returning to action after being ruled out recently through injury, as the trio are expected to return from mid-February or later in the month.

The Dons will also be without Jack Milne and Graeme Shinnie, who are serving suspensions for red cards received against Livingston and Kilmarnock, respectively.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O’Donnell, McGinn, Welsh, Charles-Cook; Watt, Priestman; Just, Said, Slattery; Maswanhise

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Morrison, McIntyre, Frame; Bilalovic, Cameron, Nilsen, Armstrong, Keskinen; Nisbet

We say: Motherwell 2-0 Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s poor run is unlikely to end this weekend when they travel to Fir Park, as Motherwell have been incredibly consistent at home this season, and this should continue.

The hosts have been incredibly resolute at the back and have the best defence in the league - shipping just 18 goals - and they have been strong in attack. This should see them emerge as victorious this weekend against a side that has not impressed in either department.

