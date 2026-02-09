Preview: Motherwell vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Feb 2026 14:54 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 14:56

The Scottish Premiership's two most in-form sides do battle on Wednesday when Motherwell host Rangers at Fir Park.

The hosts are fourth in the standings with 43 points from 24 fixtures, while the visitors are second in the table with 51 points from 25 games.

Match preview

After three seasons out of the top six, Motherwell are well on course to secure a comfortable top half finish in the Scottish Premiership this term.

The Steelmen, under the management of Jens Berthel Askou, are fourth in the top-flight table with an impressive 43 points from 24 matches, having recorded 11 wins, 10 draws and suffered only three defeats.

Askou has actually tasted defeat on only four occasions across all competitions since being appointed at Fir Park in the summer, alongside a superb 18 wins and 10 draws.

Motherwell have been particularly strong in recent weeks, losing just one of their last 15 games in all competitions, with nine wins and five draws, as well as three straight triumphs coming into this fixture.

Aiming to maintain that winning run and further strengthen their fourth-placed position, currently leading Hibernian by four points, the Steelmen will be eager to secure all three points, while a win would also take them to five points behind second-placed Rangers.

© Imago / Focus Images

However, the Gers are in similarly outstanding form heading into the encounter, with Danny Rohl's men undefeated in their last 10 matches in domestic competition, recording nine wins and one draw in that time.

That marks a dramatic improvement on Rangers' dismal start to the campaign, which saw Russell Martin sacked after 17 games at the helm, having recorded only five wins, six draws and six defeats.

As a result of their particularly stunning Scottish Premiership record since Rohl's arrival - nine wins, one draw and one defeat - the Gers have rapidly climbed into second in the table and are now just three points behind leaders Hearts.

Rangers, ahead of a meeting with the first-placed side four days after this encounter, will be eager to stay within touching distance of the Jambos going into that game, while a victory on Wednesday could even take them to level points depending on Hearts' result against Hibernian.

Despite Motherwell's impressive campaign to date, history suggests Rangers are the favourites to claim the three points, as the Gers are undefeated in their last 17 trips to Fir Park.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

L W W D W W

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W W D W W W

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W W W W D W

Rangers form (all competitions):

W W L D W W

Team News

© Imago

Motherwell are without Elliot Watt, Eseosa Sule, Regan Charles-Cook and Zach Robinson for this match due to injury issues.

Tawanda Maswanhise scored a brace in Motherwell's 2-0 triumph over Livingston last time out, meaning he has now scored in six straight matches for club and country, and the striker will be aiming to make the difference again here.

Meanwhile, Rangers are dealing without the availability of Bailey Rice, Connor Barron and Derek Cornelius due to injury problems.

Rohl rotated heavily in Rangers' sensational 8-0 demolition of Queen's Park last time out, and the manager is expected to return to a full strength side at Fir Park.

As a result, the likes of Thelo Aasgaard, Jayden Meghoma, Mikey Moore, Jack Butland and several others should return.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, O'Donnell, McGinn, Koutroumbis; Priestman, Fadinger; Said, Just, Slattery; Maswanhise

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Meghoma; Raskin, Diomande; Gassama, Aasgaard, Moore; Miovski

We say: Motherwell 2-2 Rangers

Motherwell and Rangers are both in superb form heading into this game, and with the two appearing evenly-matched on paper, we are predicting a hard-fought draw.

