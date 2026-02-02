Preview: Dundee vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 02 Feb 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 12:59

Dundee and Motherwell meet at Dens Park on Wednesday evening, with the hosts glancing precariously over their shoulders at the relegation picture, while the visitors continue to strive for European qualification next term.

Fourth-placed Motherwell arrive in fine form, knowing that a victory could tighten an already congested race near the right end of the Scottish Premiership.

Match preview

Dundee are without a win in their last three league outings and were left frustrated last time out after being held to a goalless draw by 10-man St Mirren, despite enjoying a numerical advantage for over 30 minutes.

That stalemate followed a familiar story at Dens Park, where Steven Pressley’s side contrived to lose against Hearts even after playing an entire second half with an extra man two weeks prior.

Goals have been spread thinly throughout the squad, with no Dundee player managing more than two league strikes this term, although five of their six Premiership wins have come on home soil.

Captain Simon Murray, who has led the line in 19 of Dundee's league games, has just one top-flight goal to his name this term, with the misfiring forward's goal drought entering its 16th game.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Motherwell, by contrast, are flying high and unbeaten in their last five league games, most recently brushing aside bottom club Livingston 2-0 away from home courtesy of a Tawanda Maswanhise brace.

The in-demand forward has been prolific all season, scoring 18 times in all competitions, while interest in his services has intensified during the January window.

It is not just at the attacking end where Jens Berthel Askou’s side have shone, as the Steelmen boast the joint-best defensive record in the division, with Calum Ward leading the way for clean sheets.

With only five points separating them from second-placed Celtic, and having won three of the last four meetings with Dundee, including December’s 1-0 success at Fir Park, Motherwell will travel north full of belief.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

WWWLLD

Dundee form (all competitions):

WWLWLD

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

LWWDWW

Motherwell form (all competitions):

WWDWWW

Team News

© Imago

Dundee will be without Billy Koumetio and Joe Westley for Wednesday’s clash as both continue to recover from injuries, although Steven Pressley otherwise has a full complement to choose from.

With goals proving hard to come by in recent weeks, skipper Simon Murray will be eager to find the net, while January arrival Brad Halliday is expected to retain the right-back role after a promising debut.

Motherwell, meanwhile, are likely to stick with the same XI that delivered a two-goal win and a clean sheet on their travels last time out.

January signing, Eythor Bjorgolfsson is set to settle for a place on the bench again despite teeing up a goal on his first appearance for the club.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, Graham, Samuels; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Robertson, Yogane; Murray

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, O'Donnell, McGinn, Longelo; Priestman, Fadinger; Said, Just, Slattery; Maswanhise

We say: Dundee 0-2 Motherwell

Motherwell’s defensive solidity and Maswanhise’s form at the sharp end look a cut above, while Dundee’s dismal form in front of goal and propensity for leakiness at the back are likely to be their undoing.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.