Preview: AEK Athens vs Celje - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 17 Mar 2026 10:21 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 10:21

AEK Athens play host to Celje in the second leg of their Conference League last 16 tie on Thursday evening looking to cruise over the line into the quarter-finals.

With the Greek giants having prevailed 4-0 in Slovenia, they will expect to have a comfortable night at the Agia Sophia Stadium.

Match preview

At a time when the likes of Crystal Palace and Strasbourg are being touted as favourites for this competition, AEK Athens have been quietly going about their business.

Since the start of the League Phase, the Greek side have recorded five wins, one draw and one defeat, the setback ironically coming to Celje in their first match.

As well as beating the likes of Fiorentina and Samsumspor during that period, Marko Nicolic's side thrashed Celje in the first leg of their last-16 tie last week.

AEK Athens were 4-0 ahead by the 49th-minute mark, and may have scored more had they not chosen to rest players during the closing quarter of the contest. As it stands, they are on course to meet either Samsunspor or Rayo Vallecano in the quarter-finals.

Nicolic's team are now unbeaten in 10 matches (W6 D4) across all competitions, at a time when they sit in a three-way tie for top spot in the Greek Super League table.

© Imago

After reaching the quarter-finals of this competition in 2024-25, Celje would have been optimistic of a repeat performance this time around.

However, despite finishing in 13th spot in the League Phase, the Slovenian outfit are already left to focus on domestic matters barring one of the most astonishing comebacks in recent European history.

This is a team that has won four and lost four of their most recent eight fixtures in all competitions, their 1-0 victory at 10-man and third-placed Koper on Sunday ending a three-match losing streak.

That marked Vitor Campelos' first game in charge after his appointment late last week. Celje now sit seven points clear at the top of the Prva Liga table, remaining on course to reclaim the title that they lost with a fourth-placed finish last season.

In their last six matches in the Conference League, Celje's only two victories have been against Kosovan club Drita in the playoff round, prevailing 3-2 on both occasions.

AEK Athens Conference League form:

W D W W W W

AEK Athens form (all competitions):

D W D W W D

Celje Conference League form:

L L D W W L

Celje form (all competitions):

W W L L L W

Team News

© Imago

While AEK Athens have no players suspended for this contest, six will miss the next game if they are booked during this fixture.

As a result, Luka Jovic, Petros Mantalos, Razvan Marin, Orbelin Pineda, Lazaros Rota and Domagoj Vida may all be considered for places on the substitutes' bench.

The likes of James Penrice, Roberto Pereyra and Zini are options to be provided with opportunities at full-back, central midfield and in attack respectively.

Meanwhile, Celje boss Campelos may want to build some continuity after a switch in formation led to a hard-fought win in a pivotal league game on Sunday.

However, goalkeeper Zan Luk Leban could return between the sticks having replaced Luka Kolar during the early minutes of the game with Koper.

Ivan Calusic, Andrej Kotnik and Papa Daniel may also be considered to bring fresh legs to the midfield.

AEK Athens possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Penrice, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilios; Gacinovic, Pereyra, Marin, Koita; Zini, Varga

Celje possible starting lineup:

Leban; Nieto, Hrka, Karnicnik, Tutyskinas; Calusic; Avdyli, Daniel, Kvesic, Iosifov; Kucys

We say: AEK Athens 3-0 Celje (AEK Athens to win 7-0 on aggregate)

While it would be understandable if AEK make a number of changes for this contest, it may not make much difference to the end result. Celje will be playing for pride, but we still expect a routine win for the Greek side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.