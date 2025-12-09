Preview: Samsunspor vs AEK Athens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 09 Dec 2025 18:56 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 18:57

Conference League table-toppers Samsunspor welcome AEK Athens on Thursday, aiming to return to winning ways after being held to a draw in the previous round.

The Turkish side dropped points for the first time in the competition after a 2-2 stalemate with Icelandic outfit Breidablik on matchday four.

Match preview

Samsunspor entered the last round of Conference League fixtures with a flawless record, having won each of their opening three matches without conceding a goal.

Both impressive runs came to an end, yet the Red Lightning still sit at the summit of the league phase table, leading second-placed Strasbourg on goal difference – however, their momentum has clearly stalled.

That draw formed part of a four-game winless run for Thomas Reis’s side, the most recent setback being a 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig last weekend.

It was a result that ended their remarkable 14-match unbeaten streak across all competitions (7W, 7D), and they now look to Thursday’s fixture as a crucial chance to steady themselves.

Their home form in Europe provides reason for optimism, as Samsunspor have won six of their last eight home matches on the continent (D1, L1), keeping seven clean sheets in the process - those resilient displays include this season’s convincing 3-0 victories over both Hamrun Spartans and Dynamo Kyiv.

© Imago / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

AEK Athens, meanwhile, travel to Turkey hoping to strengthen their push for an automatic qualification spot, with the Greek side sitting 10th, only one point off the top eight and three behind group leaders Samsunspor.

After opening their campaign with a 3-1 loss at Celje, AEK responded emphatically with a 6-0 demolition of Aberdeen and a 1-0 away win at Fiorentina, with a 1-1 draw against Shamrock Rovers in between.

The visitors arrive in excellent form, having won their last six matches in all competitions and remaining unbeaten in nine (8W, 1D) – maintaining that streak, however, will require an improvement in their European away performances, with AEK winning just one of their last six such fixtures (D3, L2).

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, though recent history slightly favours the hosts, as Samsunspor have avoided defeat in four of their six previous encounters with Greek sides (W3, D1), whereas AEK have managed only three wins from their nine past meetings with Turkish opposition (D1, L5).

Samsunspor Conference League form:

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

AEK Athens Conference League form:

AEK Athens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Samsunspor remain without Ebrima Ceesay, Bedirhan Cetin, Tanguy Coulibaly, Afonso Sousa and Lubomir Satka, all sidelined through injury.

Efe Ustun, Eyup Aydin and Cherif Ndiaye are also unavailable, having been left out of the club’s registered league phase squad.

Marius Mouandilmadji will once again lead the line for the hosts – the in-form striker scored twice in their last Conference League outing and is unbeaten in his last 17 scoring appearances for the club (W13, D4).

AEK will be without Frantzdy Pierrot and Zini, who are both out injured, while there are further concerns over Mijat Gacinovic after he limped off during the weekend victory over Atromitos.

Aboubakary Koita has netted the match opener in the last three times he has scored this season, and he is the man to watch for the visitors.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Borevkovic, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou; Musaba, Holse, Ntcham, Kilinic; Mouandilmadji

AEK Athens possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilios; Pineda, Marin; Koita, Gacinovic, Mario; Jovic

We say: Samsunspor 2-1 AEK Athens

This encounter has the makings of a tight and tactical contest, with both sides arriving in contrasting form but carrying genuine European ambitions.

However, Samsunspor’s strong home record and defensive resilience in continental fixtures give them a slight edge, particularly as AEK have struggled for consistency on their European travels.

