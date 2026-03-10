Preview: Celje vs AEK Athens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 10 Mar 2026 15:34

NK Celje welcome AEK Athens to Stadion Z'dezele on Thursday evening for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League round of 16 tie.

The Counts beat FC Drita 6-4 on aggregate in the playoff round to progress to this stage, while the Double-Headed Eagle finished third in the league phase to automatically qualify.

Match preview

After beating Kosovan side Drita 3-2 in both legs of their playoff tie, Celje will be looking to build from last season's round of 16 success against Lugano and progress to back-to-back Conference League quarter-finals.

Despite Thursday's 2-1 defeat against Aluminij meaning they have lost consecutive league matches for the first time this season, Ivan Mayeuski's side remain five points clear at the summit of the Prva League table and have a game in hand on second place Koper.

The Slovenian side have benefited hugely from their exemplary home record, unbeaten in their previous four matches at the Stadion Z'dezele and scoring 15 goals in their previous five games at the venue in all competitions.

With Celje the only side to defeat AEK Athens in the league phase of the competition, beating them 3-1 at home back in October, the Counts will no doubt be confident heading into only their second ever encounter with the Greek side.

© Imago / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

AEK Athens have not played in a European knockout match since their participation in the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League campaign, where they were eliminated in the round of 32 by Dynamo Kyiv, however will certainly head into Thursday's first leg with a spring in their step.

Winning four of their six league phase matches, including each of their last three, the Greek side have been in fine form in this year's competition and will be looking to progress much further than this stage.

It is not just on the continent that they have shone too, with Marko Nikolic's side losing only one of their previous 23 matches in all competitions and unbeaten in their last 11 on the road, winning eight of those, as they sit at the top of the Greek Super League.

Having kept six clean sheets in their previous eight matches, AEK Athens will be hoping that they can rely upon their solid defence once more on Thursday night against Celje, who have inflicted the Double-Headed Eagle with their only defeat over the last 12 European matches.

Celje Conference League form:

W

L

L

D

W

W

Celje form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

L

AEK Athens Conference League form:

L

W

D

W

W

W

AEK Athens form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Eurokinissi

Despite appearing on the bench recently, Celje's Nino Vukasovic has not featured since December 7, with the club giving no reason for his absence and a return date not set.

Fellow defender Mark Zabukovnik is also unavailable and has not made an appearance since pre season after rupturing his cruciate ligament.

The 25-year-old is hoping to make a return before the end of the season, though that is not yet set in stone.

AEK Athens defender Alexander Callens has been out for over a year due to a heart problem and is currently under medical evaluation to decide when a return is likely.

Both Joao Mario and Hakim Sahabo are ineligible for Thursday's tie due to signing on loan from Besiktas and Standard Liege respectively after the deadline for European squad registration.

Danish midfielder Jens Jonsson will also miss the match having been out for the majority of the season with a lingering back injury.

Celje possible starting lineup:

Leban; Juanjo Nieto, Vuklisevic, Hrka, Bejger; Seslar, Calusic, Kvesic; Pozeg, Kucys, Iosifov

AEK Athens possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Penrice; Marin, Pineda; Eliasson, Koita; Jovic, Varga

We say: Celje 1-1 AEK Athens

While, we do not see them winning, we think AEK Athens' unbeaten streak on the road will extend to 12 on Thursday evening as the sides play out a cagey draw at the Stadion Z'dezele.

Although Celje were victorious earlier in the season, we think they will face a much firmer test this time around and with one goal a piece, set up a monumental tie in the Greek capital next week.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.