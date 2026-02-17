Preview: Drita vs Celje - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 17 Feb 2026 02:37

Drita welcome Celje to the Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Thursday evening for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie.

The Intelektualet fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Rayo Vallecano in their final league phase match, while Grofje were held to a 0-0 draw by Shelbourne at the Stadion Z'dezele.

Match preview

If they were to progress from this stage, Drita would make history as the first side from Kosovo to reach the knockout stage of a UEFA men's club competition.

Since the Conference League's introduction in the 2021-22 season, the Intelektaulet have been an ever-present in the competition's qualifying rounds, yet this is the first time that the club have reached the main stage of the tournament.

In the league phase, Zekirija Ramadani's side finished 20th with eight points from their six matches and only fell to defeat against what many would consider superior opposition in the form of both AZ Alkmaar and Rayo Vallecano.

Despite making it to this stage of the competition, Drita have somewhat failed to impress though, scoring only four goals in their six Conference League matches so far, a tally that only three other sides failed to match.

Considering they were champions by a huge 12-point margin last season, the Kosovian will undoubtedly be underwhelmed by their domestic league showings too as they currently sit third in the Superliga after 20 matches.

© Imago / Nik Erik Neubauer

After an impressive run in their maiden Conference League campaign, Celje will certainly be looking to surpass this stage once again this season.

Despite being eliminated at the quarterfinal stage by Italian giants Fiorentina in the competition's 2024-25 instalment, Grofje massively impressed and were the lowest-ranked side in the tournament to progress past the playoff round.

Winning three of their six league phase games, the Slovenian outfit finished 13th in the league table this time around and are also 12 points clear atop the Prva Liga after only 22 matches.

However, after failing to win any of their previous three Conference League matches, all of which were against sides that finished lower than them in the table, Celje will certainly need to improve if they want to reach the knockout phase.

With Albert Riera's 18-month rein coming to an end at the beginning of the month, it also remains to be seen how long it will take new boss Ivan Maevskiy to adapt to the club and if he can replicate his predecessor by leading Grofje deep into the competition.

Drita Conference League form:

D

D

W

W

L

L

Drita form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

W

Celje Conference League form:

W

W

W

L

L

D

Celje form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

After picking up his third yellow card of this season’s Conference League campaign against Rayo Vallecano, Blerton Sheji will serve a one-match suspension for Drita on Thursday evening.

The home side will also be without defender Juan Mesa, who is yet to make an appearance this season, while Rron Broja remains sidelined with an injury sustained against Shkendija in November.

With first-choice goalkeeper Faton Maloku likely to remain unavailable, Laurit Behluli will certainly make his second appearance in this season's competition.

Celje continue to miss 25-year-old Mark Zabukovnik, who remains out after picking up a knee injury in August’s Conference League qualifying rounds.

The visitors will also be without defender Zan Karnicnik who sustained a shoulder injury in November.

Starting his first match of the season against Mura on Saturday, back-up goalkeeper Luka Kolar was withdrawn after only two minutes due to injury, meaning Zan Leban will resume place in the Celje net.

Drita possible starting lineup:

Behluli; Krasniqi, Bejtulai, Pellumbi, Ovouka, Morina; Mustafa, Dabiqaj; Krasniqi, Manaj, Ajzeraj

Celje possible starting lineup:

Leban; Juanjo Nieto, Vodeb, Tutyskinas, Bejger; Vidovic, Seslar, Kvesic; Kucys, Iosifov, Avdyli

We say: Drita 1-2 Celje

While Riera's departure from the club is undoubtedly a huge blow, Celje will be confident that their prior Conference League experience can lead them comfortably into the knockout phase of this season's competition.

Although Drita have impressed up to this point, we believe the away side just have too much quality for them and will sit firmly in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg in a week's time.

