Man Utd, Chelsea respond after Jurgen Klopp agent claims Premier League giants made approaches for ex-Liverpool boss

By Ben Sully | 17 Feb 2026 00:54 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 01:00

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly denied claims that they have made approaches for ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The German has been out of football management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Klopp currently works as the global head of soccer for the Red Bull Group, who own several clubs across the world, including Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The 58-year-old is happy in his current role, although his agent, Marc Kosicke, is not ruling out the possibility of his client returning to the dugout at some stage in the future.

© Imago

Klopp agents makes Man Utd, Chelsea job claims

"Maybe at some point he'll say he needs to smell the locker room again," Kosicke said in an interview with Transfermarkt.

"But at the moment he's very, very happy in his role. Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn't already been there."

Kosice also said that Man United and Chelsea have both made approaches for Klopp's services since his departure from Anfield.

"Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England," Kosicke added.

"These inquiries keep coming. He's extremely happy with what he's achieved. And it's still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired."

© Imago

Man Utd, Chelsea respond to Klopp agent

As per Sky Sports News, Man United have refuted the suggestion that they previously made an enquiry about Klopp's availability.

Like the Red Devils, Chelsea also deny ever making any contact with Klopp over their manager's job.

Real Madrid are another club that have been linked with the former Borussia Dortmund manager, given the uncertainty about whether Alvaro Arbeloa is seen as a long-term option.

However, last month, Klopp played down the suggestion that he could take over the reins at the record European champions.