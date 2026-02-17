Barcelona penalty stat makes for grim reading after Lamine Yamal miss in controversial Girona defeat

By Ben Sully | 17 Feb 2026 00:19 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 00:27

Barcelona have the joint-worst penalty record in La Liga after Lamine Yamal failed to convert from the spot in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Catalan rivals Girona.

The Blaugrana made the short trip to Montilivi with hopes of responding to Real Madrid's emphatic 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Yamal had the chance to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time after Daley Blind was penalised for a foul on Dani Olmo in the box.

However, the Barcelona star fluffed his lines as he drove his spot-kick against Paulo Gazzaniga's left post.

An eventful end to the first period was followed by a dramatic second half, where Thomas Lemar quickly cancelled out Pau Cubarsi's opener, before Fran Beltran scored an 86th-minute winner despite replays suggesting that Jules Kounde had been fouled in the build-up.

Joel Roca was then sent off in the closing stages for a reckless challenge on Yamal, who was left to reflect upon a penalty miss that leaves Barcelona with the joint-worst record from the spot in La Liga this season.

Barcelona left with unwanted penalty record

No team in the Spanish top flight have missed more penalties than the three Barcelona have failed to convert this term.

Having failed to dispatch three of their seven penalties, Hansi Flick's side share the unwanted record with Valencia, who have missed three of their five spot-kicks.

Experienced forward Robert Lewandowski was the culprit for Barcelona's other two missed penalties this term.

Lewandowski clipped the post in October's 4-1 defeat to Sevilla, before he blazed over in December's 3-1 success over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Wasteful Barcelona punished in surprise Girona loss

While the decision to award Beltran's late winner will generate headlines, Barcelona spurned numerous chances to take at least a point from the Catalan derby.

The Blaugrana racked up 27 shots during the game, but they only found the target on four occasions.

The result represented the first time they have lost a league game with at least 27 shots since they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2015.

As a result of the loss, Barcelona remain in second spot and two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, knowing that the gap could be at five points by the time they face Levante on Sunday.