Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa Conference League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 16 Feb 2026 20:51 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 20:57

Crystal Palace face a trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina this Thursday night as they take on Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their knockout phase playoff.

The Eagles missed out on the top eight during the league phase of the Europa Conference League, though a match on the continent may serve as a nice distraction from a difficult domestic run.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Thursday's contest.

What time does Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The first leg of this European tie will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace supporters will be able to tick the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium off their bucket lists.

With the current capacity of the ground limited to 9,000, it may not seem like much. However, the stadium has a lot of history - especially from the Croat-Bosnian conflict in the 1990s, which saw the city of Mostar split into two... with the stadium located right in the middle of that divide.

How to watch Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The Europa Conference League clash will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Fans will have the option to stream this match on Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package.

Do not forget that Discovery+ customers who have TNT Sports can also view the action via the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Highlights

If you cannot catch the game on TV or a stream, make sure to stay tuned to the FootballOnTNT X account, which will share all the goals and key moments.

Match highlights, on the other hand, will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Zrinjski Mostar vs. Crystal Palace: What's the story?

With just three victories from six games during the league phase of the competition, Crystal Palace missed out on an automatic spot in the round-of-16 and now face a long old trip to Bosnia as a result.

In fairness, this has not been the European experience that the club were hoping for after claiming the FA Cup last summer.

Dynamo Kiev, Strasbourg and AZ Alkmaar were arguably the highest calibre of opposition, while their upcoming trip to Mostar is not exactly a star-studded affair.

Nevertheless, the road to Leipzig continues, with Oliver Glasner looking to deliver his third trophy before his eventual departure this summer.

When it comes to Zrinjski, Thursday's fixture represents a massive reward for snatching a top 24 finish with a draw against Rapid Wien in the final round of league phase fixtures.

The club returned to action from their winter break last weekend, though Igor Stimac and his men suffered a painful 3-0 defeat against their biggest league rivals - a result which marked a huge blow to their title aspirations.