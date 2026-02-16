Preview: Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 16 Feb 2026 20:30 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 20:42

Olympiacos renew acquaintances with Bayer Leverkusen at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday evening, as both sides lock horns in the first leg of their Champions League knockout playoff tie.

The two sides also crossed paths during the league phase on matchday seven, where the Greek outfit claimed a 2–0 victory at the same venue, and they will now look to replicate that result in a bid to seize early control.

Match preview

Olympiacos’ most recent success over Leverkusen formed part of a strong late surge in the league phase, with Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men recovering after failing to win their opening five fixtures (D2, L3) to claim victories in each of their final three outings.

That revival began with a narrow 1–0 triumph away to Kairat Almaty and concluded with a 2–1 success over Ajax on the final matchday, a run that lifted the Red-Whites to 18th place in the 36-team table and left them two points clear of the elimination line.

This means Olympiacos have now secured passage to the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time since 2013–14, and further history now beckons, as Thrylos could also record four straight victories at the main stage of the competition for the first time ever.

Winning the home leg in six of their last seven European ties (L1) serves as a strong confidence booster for the Red-Whites, particularly given they have beaten Leverkusen in two of their three previous meetings, both in Piraeus, with a 6–2 triumph back in 2002 preceding that league-phase success.

However, recent form casts some shadow, given Olympiacos have won just one of their last four matches (D2, L1), with their latest outing ending in a goalless draw away at Levadiakos on Saturday, a result that left Thrylos second in the Super League regular-season standings, two points behind AEK Athens.

That stalemate also leaves the Greek champions without a goal in back-to-back outings, having suffered a 1–0 defeat to Panathinaikos in the game prior, meaning the Piraeus club have lost two of their last four home games across all competitions (W2).

Leverkusen arrive in buoyant mood, with Saturday’s 4–0 thrashing of St. Pauli marking their latest upturn in fortunes and lifting them to sixth in the Bundesliga standings, just three points shy of the top four with a game in hand.

That victory extended Die Werkself’s unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions (W5, D1) after beginning 2026 with three straight defeats, a run which ended with that Champions League loss in Piraeus.

Meanwhile, a commanding 3–0 success over Villarreal on the final matchday of the league phase secured a 16th-place finish for Kasper Hjulmand’s side, with 12 points taken from three wins, three draws and two losses.

Leverkusen have now progressed beyond the early stage of Europe’s premier competition for the ninth time in 15 appearances, though knockout football has often proved a stumbling block, having lost 10 of their last 12 matches in that phase (W1, D1).

Die Werkself have also suffered defeat in 23 of their last 42 away games in the Champions League (W7, D12), though there is some encouragement to draw from this term’s league phase, where they won two of four trips — including victories at Manchester City and Benfica — with their only setback on the road coming against Olympiacos.



Team News

Olympiacos are expected to remain without midfielder Theofanis Bakoulas, who continues his lengthy recovery from a knee injury sustained even before his January switch from Rio Ave.

Meanwhile, defender Francisco Ortega and striker Mehdi Taremi are both doubts after missing the weekend game at Levadiakos, with the latter also a booking away from suspension alongside Santiago Hezze and Dani Garcia.

Defender Panagiotis Retsos, who played for Leverkusen between 2017 and 2022, will have extra motivation as he faces his former employers.

The visitors will remain without forward Eliesse Ben Seghir, who is still nursing an ankle problem sustained during the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken is also recuperating from a knee injury he picked up in January, meaning Janis Blaswich will once again continue between the sticks, while Nathan Tella is out of action with a foot problem.

Meanwhile, striker Christian Kofane is walking a disciplinary tightrope, as he is just one booking away from suspension, though the 19-year-old is unlikely to start, with Patrik Schick expected to lead the line once again after finding the net in the win over St. Pauli.

Left wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo has also proven to be a reliable source of goals on the continental stage, having scored in three of Leverkusen’s last four Champions League matches.



Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; L Vasquez, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo; Tillman, Poku; Schick

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Onyemaechi; Mouzakitis, Hezze; A Luiz, Chiquinho, G Martins, El Kaabi

We say: Olympiacos 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos may not be at their best heading into Tuesday’s clash, but the home side are expected to raise their level with the Piraeus crowd firmly behind them.

Leverkusen arrive with momentum, though three defeats from their last six away outings leave room for doubt, particularly given their struggles on previous visits to the Karaiskakis, so we are tipping the hosts to edge a hard-fought victory.



