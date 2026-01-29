Arsenal's Champions League hopes assessed as Mikel Arteta's round of 16 opponents revealed after Kairat Almaty win

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jan 2026 01:46 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:00

Arsenal will play one of Borussia Dortmund, Olympiacos, Atalanta BC or Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League's round of 16 in March.

The Londoners ended the Champions League's league phase with a 3-2 win at the Emirates against Kairat Almaty, though they were 3-1 up when their opponents netted their second in second-half stoppage time.

Mikel Arteta's side made history by becoming the first team to go through the league phase with a perfect record from eight games, and they topped the group ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich.

After being eliminated at the semi-final stage in 2024-25 by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, the head coach will be keen for another deep run in the competition.

In their first knockout round, Arsenal will have to get the better of Borussia Dortmund, Olympiacos, Atalanta BC or Bayer Leverkusen in a two-legged tie, with the first leg set to be played away from home.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Arsenal can win the Champions League this season

Arsenal are arguably the best defensive team in Europe, with the side having only conceded four goals in eight Champions League games, and 17 goals in 23 Premier League fixtures.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City have only scored five goals against them this season, while the Londoners netted 14 times in response.

If the Gunners take a lead in a knockout tie, it would not be surprising if they sat back and looked to protect their advantage, and it may be difficult for opponents to break them down.

Arsenal also boast incredible depth throughout their squad, and they should be able to balance the workload of competing domestically with their European ambitions.

© Imago / Sportimage

Should fans be concerned about Mikel Arteta's track record?

While Arsenal are undoubtedly among the best defensive sides in the world, they have looked somewhat more vulnerable lately given they have conceded 11 times in their last eight matches.

Many of the club's attackers have also struggled this season, with no player in the team having scored 10 non-penalty goals in all competitions.

The Gunners were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League, and there are concerns about whether the team have the right mentality to get over the line at crucial moments.

Until Arteta finally ends the club's six-year trophy drought, then questions will remain about Arsenal's mentality.