Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus aiming to extend phenomenal record in Mansfield FA Cup clash

By Ben Knapton | 06 Mar 2026 17:26

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could extend a phenomenal knockout record when the Gunners take on Mansfield Town in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round showdown at Field Mill.

The Brazil international has largely been forced to take a backseat role since recovering from a severe ACL injury, but he has made his presence felt here and there during the current campaign.

Jesus has provided seven goal involvements from 18 appearances in all tournaments - five of his own and two assists - including one strike and one helper in the 4-0 fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic.

The former Manchester City man also laid on an assist for Gabriel Martinelli in the 4-1 success at Portsmouth in round three, and lower-league teams have a reason to fear him in particular.

Thanks to his goal and assist in the win over Wigan, Jesus boasts an incredible 20 goal involvements from his last 19 domestic cup games against teams from outside of the Premier League - 14 of his own and six assists.

Sensational Gabriel Jesus stat emerges before Mansfield vs. Arsenal

Jesus's exceptional knockout streak began during his days at Man City before joining Arsenal in 2022, and the striker has also emerged on the winning side in all 19 of those games.

The South American's teams have prevailed by an aggregate score of 69-9 in that time, and Mikel Arteta is expected to deploy him up front against the third-tier Stags this weekend.

Viktor Gyokeres will almost certainly drop out of the starting XI before facing Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, while Kai Havertz will likely be required in midfield due to absences.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is suspended for Saturday's fifth-round game, while Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard were among eight players missing from training on Friday afternoon.

As a result, Havertz will almost certainly be deployed in midfield with Eberechi Eze and Christian Norgaard, giving Jesus licence to terrorise the Mansfield defence as Arsenal's number nine.

Could Gabriel Jesus leave Arsenal this summer?

Some may have feared that Jesus's ACL tear would spell the end of a stop-start Arsenal career, which began in tremendous fashion in 2022 before the knee issues cruelly struck.

However, the 28-year-old can still bring an air of chaos and unpredictability to the Arsenal attack, while also delivering on the biggest stage, as his two goals against Inter Milan in January demonstrated.

Jesus has not been able to produce those performances on a consistent basis, though, and Gyokeres appears to be slowly but surely adapting to the Arsenal system - even if consistency is still eluding him too.

Jesus is only under contract with Arsenal until the end of next season, but the forward has outlined his desire to at least see out his deal, while also opening the door to an extension.

The erstwhile Palmeiras talent is determined to return to his boyhood club one day, but barring a change of heart, he will line up in red and white in 2026-27.