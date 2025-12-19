Gabriel Jesus makes stance clear on Arsenal future - "Unfinished business"

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Dec 2025 20:46 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 21:00

Gabriel Jesus has stated his desire to stay at Arsenal beyond the end of the season.

The Brazilian striker joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City and has played a big part in the club's resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

Jesus has scored 26 goals in 98 games in all competitions, with the contributions hampered by a serious ACL injury that ruled him out for 11 months.

The striker made his return to the pitch last week and made an immediate impact as his pressure led to a mistake from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera, as the Gunners won 2-1.

Jesus wants Arsenal stay

The former Man City striker has a contract at Arsenal until 2027, and doubts surfaced about his long-term future at the north London club.

Jesus has stated that he would one day like to return to his boyhood club, Palmeiras, but for now his focus is on winning the Premier League title with Arsenal.

“People have asked ‘why don’t you just leave? Why don’t you go to Saudi? Or back home to Brazil?," said Jesus, as quoted by The Athletic.

“One day, I would love for everything to come full circle with Palmeiras, but not today. I feel that I have unfinished business at Arsenal. I don’t want to leave.”

Should Arsenal keep Jesus?

© Imago

Jesus revealed that he mentally collapsed during his recovery from the ACL injury, but could play a big role this season.

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window for £55m from Sporting Lisbon, but he has failed to make a huge impact so far.

The striker has failed to score in 11 of 14 Premier League appearances this season and has struggled to assert himself in the English top flight.

Gyokeres was signed to provide the killer instinct Arsenal lacked, but so far he has failed to justify the price the club paid for him.

Jesus will need to regain his full sharpness, but considering his experience and skill, he can definitely play a big role for the rest of the season.

There is no question of letting him go in the January transfer window, and the club must assess his situation only after the end of the season.