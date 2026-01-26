Manchester United injury news: Michael Carrick delivers "hard to tell" Patrick Dorgu update after Arsenal win

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Jan 2026 00:18 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 08:05

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has revealed that Patrick Dorgu came off against Arsenal due to suspected cramp.

The Red Devils' resurgence under their new manager continued on Sunday, beating the Premier League leaders 3-2 at the Emirates.

A number of United players deserve praise for helping turn the tide against the Gunners, who scored the game's first goal.

Dorgu netted the Red Devils' second of the match in the 50th minute, but there are concerns about his fitness given he was taken off in the 81st minute.

Carrick has since clarified that he is hopeful the 21-year-old only had cramp in his leg, telling reporters: "I am delighted for him because the two goals he’s scored are very different goals. It's nice to see him smiling and happy.

"He obviously came off with, hopefully, a little bit of cramp, hopefully, it's nothing worse. At this stage, it's hard to tell, so we'll just have to wait and see. Hopefully it's not too bad."

United are set to play Fulham on Sunday, but if he is not available his absence might not prove costly considering he was used in the forward line on Sunday, and others like Matheus Cunha could step in.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

What has Michael Carrick changed at Man United?

It should be noted that while Carrick has faced two difficult tests in his first two games in charge against Manchester City and Arsenal, his tactical acumen is yet to truly be tested.

United sat deep against both Man City and Arsenal, opting to rely on counter-attacks to drive into the final third and create chances.

However, Carrick has still changed the team substantially, with there a greater focus on protecting space in the middle of the pitch, an area that Ruben Amorim often neglected.

He has also put players in positions to thrive, as seen by his use of Bruno Fernandes as a number 10 and Dorgu as a wide attacker on the left.

Though the Red Devils will encounter difficulties between now and the end of the season, Carrick deserves credit for setting the team up in a way that platforms the players in the squad.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Should Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as permanent boss?

The Red Devils are currently fourth with 38 points, and when factoring in the likelihood of England being awarded a fifth Champions League spot, as well as Liverpool's struggles, it would not be surprising if they secured their place at Europe's top table.

If Carrick manages to guide the club into the Champions League, there will inevitably be calls for him to be appointed on a permanent basis.

Some supporters may feel that that would be the incorrect decision considering the club named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent head coach after a successful interim period, only for results to dip.

It is important that United do not rush into any managerial decisions, even if Carrick performs exceptionally well, and it would be beneficial if they waited until the summer to conduct a review into the Englishman's tenure.