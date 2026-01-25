Arsenal, Man Utd starting lineups confirmed as major Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Sesko decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 15:17 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 15:29

Arsenal and Manchester United have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's blockbuster Premier League battle at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men are blessed with a near fully-fit squad for the first time this season, and the Gunners boss has made four changes to the side that overcame Inter Milan 3-1 in the Champions League in midweek.

However, Viktor Gyokeres is not among them, as Arteta has kept faith in Gabriel Jesus up front from the first whistle following the Brazilian's brace at San Siro.

Jesus continues in an unchanged forward line alongside Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, but Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice unsurprisingly return to the midfield in place of Mikel Merino and Eberechi Eze.

The other two Arsenal changes come in defence, as Piero Hincapie has recovered from a slight hamstring problem and replaces Myles Lewis-Skelly - who drops to the bench - at left-back.

As expected, Gabriel Magalhaes also returns to the backline in place of Cristhian Mosquera, but Riccardo Calafiori, Christian Norgaard and Kai Havertz have all been left out of the matchday squad.

Calafiori was seen in training on Friday as he steps up his recovery from a muscular problem, but the Italian is seemingly still not at 100% fitness.

Meanwhile, Havertz was an unused substitute against Inter in midweek and is likely just being spared ahead of some potential minutes against Kairat in Wednesday's Champions League dead rubber.

Arsenal vs. Man Utd: Michael Carrick makes Benjamin Sesko call for Emirates clash

© Imago / Action Plus

On the other hand, interim Man United head coach Michael Carrick has gone with the same starting XI that put Manchester City to the sword in last weekend's 2-0 derby triumph at Old Trafford.

As a result, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha must make do with places on the bench again, as Bryan Mbeumo continues up front with support from Amad Diallo, Patrick Dorgu and Bruno Fernandes.

Kobbie Mainoo also retains his place in midfield alongside Casemiro, while Noussair Mazraoui is back on the bench following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt remain out injured for the Red Devils, who have also included ex-Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven on the substitutes' bench.

Victory for Arsenal will restore their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and also increase their advantage over Man Utd to a whopping 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will climb above Liverpool into the top four with a victory, regardless of what happens in Chelsea's clash with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United's showdown with Aston Villa.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Lewis-Skelly

Man Utd XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Ugarte, Mount, Cunha, Sesko