Arsenal news: Ethan Nwaneri’s Marseille start analysed as French media react after Roberto De Zerbi exit

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 17:30

Ethan Nwaneri’s start to life at Marseille has generated excitement in France, but the Arsenal loanee's early promise has quickly been overshadowed by managerial upheaval following Roberto De Zerbi’s departure.

The teenager wasted little time announcing himself in Ligue 1, scoring on his debut in a 3-1 victory over Lens. Match coverage highlighted how the 17-year-old struck early to help Marseille race into a commanding position, prompting immediate praise for his composure and technical quality.

That initial impact was reinforced days later when Nwaneri played a key role in Marseille’s dramatic 3-2 win over Lyon. In their player ratings, SportsDunia handed the youngster a 7.5/10 score, noting his influence in the move that led to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late winner.

French reaction has largely centred on his technical ability and fearlessness; Arsenal legend Robert Pires, speaking about Nwaneri’s move to Marseille, described him as “technically gifted and very incisive”, adding that new boss Habib Beye “can contribute something to him,” in comments attributed to Tribal Football.

Ethan Nwaneri makes instant impact but faces uncertainty after Roberto De Zerbi exit

© Imago / Sportimage

However, the narrative around Nwaneri’s loan has become more complex following De Zerbi’s sudden exit. The Italian coach was seen as a key factor in the youngster’s decision to join Marseille, and his departure has inevitably raised questions about the continuity of the project.

Midfielder Quinten Timber - the twin brother of Nwaneri's Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber - acknowledged the challenges the attacker has faced during the transition period. As quoted by FootballTransfers, Timber said: “It hasn’t been easy for him recently, but it’s part of his journey."

Those comments reflect a broader theme in the French media: while Nwaneri’s talent is unquestioned, his development in Marseille may depend heavily on how he adapts to a new coaching staff and evolving tactical demands.

Reaction among supporters has been mixed but largely optimistic. Arsenal fans in particular have pointed to his debut goal as evidence that the loan could mirror William Saliba’s formative spell in France, arguing that regular exposure to Ligue 1 will accelerate his growth.

Ethan Nwaneri backed by fans despite role questions

© Imago

On social media, many praised the quality of his strike and his willingness to take responsibility in high-pressure moments, yet there is also caution, as some Marseille observers have questioned whether Nwaneri will remain a consistent starter under Beye, especially given the competition for places in attacking midfield.

The demanding atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome has also been highlighted as a significant test for a player still in his teens; adjusting to that environment without the manager who initially sanctioned his arrival adds another layer of complexity.

For now, Nwaneri’s Marseille story is one of promise intertwined with uncertainty; his debut goal and flashes of creativity suggest a player capable of thriving in Ligue 1, but De Zerbi’s departure has altered the landscape around him.

Whether the coaching change ultimately accelerates or stalls his progress will shape the next chapter of his loan spell - and determine whether this early burst of excitement evolves into sustained influence in the south of France.