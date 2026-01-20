Inter Milan 1-3 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jesus, Gyokeres strikes create history for Gunners

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jan 2026 21:55 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 22:09

Arsenal sealed their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League in style with a 3-1 triumph over Inter Milan at San Siro in the league phase.

Aiming to avenge their 1-0 loss to the Nerazzurri at this location last year, Mikel Arteta's men exploded out of the traps and deservedly drew first blood through Gabriel Jesus early doors.

A delightful Petar Sucic drive levelled matters for the home side, but the effervescent Jesus doubled his tally soon after to restore the leaders' slender advantage.

Brief Inter pressure amounted to nothing in the second period, in which Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to make sure of the result for the Gunners, who have now won seven straight games in UEFA competition for the first time ever.

Arteta's first-placed men have now moved onto 21 points and are guaranteed to finish in the top two of the table, while Inter are ninth, one point off eighth-placed Atalanta BC having played a game more.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Few teams can boast 3-1 wins over Bayern Munich and Inter in the same season, but Arsenal continue to strengthen their Champions League credentials by the gameweek.

Following an uninspiring goalless draw with Nottingham Forest, before a crunch clash with Manchester United and with a rejigged team on the pitch, it would have been easy to assume that Arteta's men would lose their 100% record in Milan.

The result of today's game would not have made a difference regarding Arsenal's last-16 spot, but the Premier League and Champions League leaders never rest on their laurels, and Tuesday's display was another that should make the whole of Europe stand up and take notice.

Jesus's brace and Gyokeres's fine finish means that Arteta now has the best kind of striker dilemma for Man Utd this weekend, and a plethora of Arsenal's 'second-string' players made a mockery of that tag.

Inter had only conceded four goals in the UCL before today, but Cristian Chivu's men were outclassed in all facets of the game and have now suffered three straight Champions League losses - an unwanted club first.

INTER VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Gabriel Jesus goal vs. Inter (10th min, Inter 0-1 Arsenal)

"The poacher's instinct which perhaps has been missing up front for Arsenal." ?



Gabriel Jesus scores his first UCL goal in over two years to give Arsenal the lead in Milan ⚽️?? pic.twitter.com/QpRnW59eG7 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) January 20, 2026

Arsene Wenger eat your heart out!

A goal of the nostalgic variety, Arsenal play some wonderful one-touch football in and around the penalty area, and Jurrien Timber's scuffed shot falls into Jesus's path.

The Brazilian is being played onside by Luis Henrique and produces a proper poacher's finish, toe-poking the ball into the bottom corner.

Petar Sucic goal vs. Arsenal (18th min, Inter 1-1 Arsenal)

Petar Sučić with a ROCKET to level things up for Inter ? pic.twitter.com/TttvKlEIwG — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) January 20, 2026

A slick strike worthy of San Siro!

Inter keep the ball alive in the box after being thwarted a couple of times, and Nicolo Barella's deflected shot falls into the path of Sucic, who side-foots the ball into the top corner with panache.

Gabriel Jesus goal vs. Inter (31st min, Inter 1-2 Arsenal)

Gabriel Jesus is back with a BANG ?



He's got a brace at the San Siro ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/611D2TKwcg — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) January 20, 2026

A penny for Gyokeres's thoughts!

Arsenal get their customary set-piece goal, as Bukayo Saka's deep corner to the back stick is headed against the bar by Leandro Trossard, and Jesus is on hand to nod home his second of the night.

Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Inter (84th min, Inter 1-3 Arsenal)

Gyokeres with a WORLDIE to finish it in Milan! ✨ pic.twitter.com/sCv7m6z5YG — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) January 20, 2026

A penny for Jesus's thoughts!

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli plays an extraordinary long pass into the path of Gyokeres, who has Saka running ahead of him but fizzes the ball in too powerfully for the Englishman.

However, Saka has the awareness - or luck - to backheel the ball back into Gyokeres's path, and the Swede's curling drive flies into the top corner with some help from Yann Sommer.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GABRIEL JESUS

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Many a Gooner has been crying out for Jesus to return to the first XI in the Premier League, and this evening showed why - the Brazilian displayed his perpetual predatory instincts to score twice in the space of 21 minutes at San Siro.

A constant threat with his movement, trickery and unpredictability, Jesus still has so much to offer to Arsenal, and it is almost impossible to believe that he only returned from 11 months out a few weeks ago.

INTER VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Inter 51%-49% Arsenal

Shots: Inter 18-17 Arsenal

Shots on target: Inter 4-6 Arsenal

Corners: Inter 4-7 Arsenal

Fouls: Inter 9-17 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Out of all Premier League summer signings, only Hugo Ekitike (10) has scored more goals than Viktor Gyokeres (9) across all competitions this season ? pic.twitter.com/yw79JGahWo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

3 - Inter have lost three consecutive games (against Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, and Arsenal) in a single UEFA Champions League campaign for the first time in their history. Stop.#InterArsenal pic.twitter.com/DFeHPwGrYt — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 20, 2026

UCL goals:



26 — Gabriel Jesus

25 — Robin van Persie

24 — Olivier Giroud pic.twitter.com/rnzIeliFpe — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) January 20, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal's matchday eight clash with Kairat is nothing short of a dead rubber for the Gunners, who now turn their attention to Sunday's blockbuster battle with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Inter switch their focus to Friday's Serie A showdown with Pisa, before their pivotal trip to Borussia Dortmund next Wednesday.