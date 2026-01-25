Preview: Cardiff City vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 25 Jan 2026 23:10 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 03:33

League One leaders Cardiff City will look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run when they take on Barnsley in Tuesday’s clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Meanwhile, the visitors, who occupy 15th spot, will be bidding to claim their first away league victory since November.

Match preview

Table toppers Cardiff are in a strong position to secure an immediate return to the Championship, having won 17, drawn and lost five of their 27 league outings this term.

In fact, the Bluebirds have won four and drawn three of their last seven matches since losing to promotion rivals Lincoln City on December 20, leaving them five points clear at the top of the standings.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side were unable to claim a ninth successive home league win in Saturday’s clash against Stockport County, which saw Joel Colwill net his second league goal of the season in a 1-1 draw.

As a result of Colwill’s effort, the Bluebirds have now scored in 14 consecutive matches in the third tier since drawing a blank in October’s 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

Not only are they the league’s second-highest scorers with 46 goals, but they also boast a strong defence with a joint league-high of 10 clean sheets.

Cardiff have fared well in recent meetings with the Tykes, having avoided defeat in their last nine head-to-head matches, including three wins in their previous four home encounters.

Barnsley are sitting in 15th place and just four points clear of danger after winning nine, drawing six and losing eight of their 23 league outings.

The Tykes are also nine points adrift of the playoffs, although they may still be harbouring top-six ambitions given the fact that they have at least three or four games in hand on the majority of the league.

Conor Hourihane’s side have won just once in their last six league matches, but they have managed to avoid defeat in their previous three outings in the third tier.

After playing out a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic, the Tykes went on to beat Blackpool 2-1 before having to settle for a point in Saturday’s away clash with Reading.

David McGoldrick and Adam Phillips both found the net to put Barnsley in a position to claim a 2-1 victory, only for Reading’s Jack Marriott to score an 84th-minute equaliser to leave the Tykes without an away win in five league road trips.

If they are to end their wait for away success on Tuesday, the visitors will have to record their first head-to-head victory since prevailing via a 4-3 scoreline at the Cardiff City Stadium in December 2016.

Cardiff City League One form:

W D W D W D

Barnsley League One form:

L L L D W D

Barnsley form (all competitions):

L L D L W D

Team News

Cardiff striker Yousef Salech was stretchered off in the draw with Stockport, but while he has avoided serious injury, he is unlikely to be available for the midweek fixture.

The Bluebirds will also be without Rubin Colwill and Perry Ng due to injury, while David Turnbull is a doubt after he sat out Saturday’s clash with illness.

Winger Chris Willock and striker Callum Robinson are both in contention to start in Tuesday’s home fixture.

Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell is set to feature for the first time since New Year’s Day after completing his three-match ban.

Mael de Gevigney could also start if Jack Shepherd fails to recover from the injury issue that forced him off in Saturday’s draw with Reading.

The experienced McGoldrick will be looking to continue his fine form, having scored three goals in the last two matches.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Osho, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, Robertson; Tanner, J. Colwill, Willock; Robinson

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Watson, O’Connell, De Gevigney, Ogbeta; Phillips, Connell; O’Keeffe, Kelly, Cleary; McGoldrick

We say: Cardiff City 2-0 Barnsley

Cardiff got the better of Barnsley in the reverse fixture, and having won eight of their previous nine league matches, we believe the league leaders will prove too strong for Hourihane's charges on Tuesday.

