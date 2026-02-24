Chelsea transfer news: Omari Kellyman opens up on Blues future, comments on Liam Rosenior relationship

By Darren Plant | 24 Feb 2026 18:27

Omari Kellyman has revealed that he is still targeting a long-term future at Chelsea.

In the summer of 2024, the playmaker departed Aston Villa for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth in the region of £19m.

However, Kellyman spent the majority of his first season in West London in the treatment room, a consequence of two significant hamstring injuries.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old has been able to kick-start his career with a campaign on loan at Cardiff City.

As well as staying fit, Kellyman has managed to contribute seven goals and one assist from his 30 appearances for the League One leaders in all competitions.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Kellyman speaks on Chelsea future

With Chelsea having moved on over the past 18 months, there is the possibility that Kellyman will never play a first-team game for the Premier League giants.

Despite clamour from Cardiff fans wanting him to stay at the club, that is not stopping the England Under-19 international from dreaming of making the breakthrough under Liam Rosenior.

In an interview with The Athletic, he said: "Coming out of the stadium, I can hear them saying it. It is great. After having a whole season being in the shadows, it is good to feel wanted again. But I signed for Chelsea, and I want to play for Chelsea — that is the end goal.

“I chose to go to Cardiff on loan because they are a massive club. Seeing how the manager (Brian Barry-Murphy) gets them playing suits me.

"I am more of a No 10 that plays off the right so I can cut in on my left foot. That was one of the positions he saw me playing in, although, like any manager, was stressing beforehand that I would have to expect to play in other positions as well."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Kellyman talks up past Rosenior relationship

Although Kellyman was signed for Chelsea when Enzo Maresca was in charge, he is no stranger to the Italian's successor Rosenior.

Kellyman was part of the Derby County academy setup when Rosenior was head coach and backroom staff member Justin Walker was also at Pride Park.

He added: "They were great then, so I am not surprised they have done what they have done in their careers and are at Chelsea now.

"Is the fact that they know me from Derby a good thing? Of course. It’s the same for anyone. If you know someone who becomes high up somewhere, you are glad you have that prior relationship."

The current focus for Kellyman is Cardiff's fixture at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday as the Bluebirds attempt to remain top of the League One table.