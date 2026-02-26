Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 26 Feb 2026 13:29

Cardiff City make the trip to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that they need to ensure that they remain top of the League One table.

Meanwhile, Doncaster have required a recent upturn in results to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Cardiff headed into last weekend's trip to Plymouth Argyle sitting four points clear of nearest title rivals Lincoln City, helped by a 12-match unbeaten streak.

However, losing 5-2 at Home Park has left the gap at one point and head coach Brian Barry-Murphy under pressure to get the Bluebirds back on track.

While there will not be an over-reaction, next week's showdown with Lincoln has placed extra emphasis on recording maximum points at Doncaster.

Just seven wins have been posted from 16 away fixtures in League One, yet only 13 goals had been conceded in 15 such matches before shipping five times last time out.

The biggest concern for Barry-Murphy may be that only two clean sheets have been kept in their most recent nine fixtures in the third tier.

© Imago

As for Doncaster, Grant McCann has engineered an upturn in fortunes, with four victories coming from their last six league outings.

Although defeats at Bradford City and Wycombe Wanderers would have frustrated McCann, Rovers have bounced back with three successive victories in two different competitions.

Two of those triumphs have been against Huddersfield Town. As well as beating their Yorkshire rivals on penalties in the EFL Trophy quarter-finals, Doncaster recorded a 1-0 win over the Terriers a week later.

That was backed up by a potentially-pivotal 2-1 victory at relegation rivals Rotherham United, a result that has created an eight-point gap between Doncaster and 23rd place.

Doncaster also take a four-match unbeaten home streak into this contest, accumulating eight points across that period.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

W L W L W W

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

L W L W W W

Cardiff City League One form:

W D W W W L

Team News

© Imago

After a triple half-time change made the difference versus Rotherham, McCann will inevitably make alterations to his Doncaster XI.

Harry Clifton, Glenn Middleton and Brandon Hanlan can all expect to be recalled to the team.

Elliot Lee, Hakeeb Adelakun and Billy Sharp are the trio in line to drop out of the side.

A rare week off for Cardiff may result in Barry-Murphy opting against making too many alterations to his starting lineup.

However, Rubin Colwill could make his first start since November after proving his fitness over a number of substitute outings.

Dylan Lawlor is also in contention for a return to central defence ahead of Gabriel Osho, while Ryan Wintle could get the nod as the replacement for the injured David Turnbull.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Bryne, McGrath, Senior; Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Clifton, Middleton; Hanlan

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Lawlor, Chambers, Bagan; Robertson, Wintle; Tanner, R.Colwill, Willock; Kellyman

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Cardiff City

After three wins in four, Doncaster will be confident of earning a positive result against the league leaders. However, the manner of the defeat at Plymouth may lead to a sharper focus from Cardiff, something which could result in a much-improved performance in Yorkshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.