Preview: Cardiff City vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

Cardiff City play host to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night looking for another win to strengthen their hold of top spot in the League One table.

Meanwhile, the Dons make the trip to South Wales bidding to extend a three-match undefeated run that has moved them away from the relegation zone.

Match preview

While Cardiff have long been regarded as favourites to win the League One title, they have still needed to earn the results on the pitch.

At a time when they have been fending off Lincoln's prolonged unbeaten streak, the Bluebirds have put together an 11-match run without defeat of their own.

Saturday's 3-1 victory over Luton Town made it seven wins and four draws during that period, Brian Barry-Murphy's side having scored 12 times across their last four fixtures.

Perhaps most impressively, Cardiff have conceded just eight times in those 11 games, ensuring that they retain the joint-best defensive record in the division.

With Lincoln and Bolton Wanderers playing out a draw on Saturday, the Welsh giants now sit 10 points clear of third with a game in hand.

Cardiff have accumulated 40 points from their 16 matches at the Cardiff City Stadium, nearly double what AFC Wimbledon have achieved on their travels.

Nevertheless, the Dons boast the sixth-best away record in the division, collecting 21 points from 16 such matches.

Johnnie Jackson's side had been dropping closer to the relegation zone until they put together a three-match undefeated streak.

Seven points have been earned from a triple-header of Port Vale, Reading and Barnsley, helping AFC Wimbledon move seven points above the bottom four.

AFC Wimbledon have fond recent memories of playing at this stadium, a result of thrashing Cardiff by a 5-1 scoreline in the EFL Trophy on December 2.

Cardiff City League One form:

W D W D W W

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

L D L W W D

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

D L W W L D

Team News

Barry-Murphy could be prepared to rotate his Cardiff XI, with Cian Ashford and Callum Robinson both options to return in the final third.

Ronan Kpakio and Dylan Lawlor are also alternatives in defence. However, Rubin Colwill will remain on the substitutes' bench for the time being after making his return from a near three-month layoff at the weekend.

Leading marksman Yousef Salech remains sidelined through injury.

Despite the quick turnaround, Jackson may be prepared to name a similar AFC Wimbledon team to the one that started at Barnsley.

Nathan Asiimwe could return at wing-back, while Patrick Bauer and Matty Stevens are options in defence and attack respectively.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Lawlor, Chambers, Bagan; Robertson, Turnbull; Ashford, J.Colwill, Willock; Robinson

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Johnson, Seddon; Tilley, Maycock, Smith, Hippolyte, Asiimwe; Browne, Bugiel

We say: Cardiff City 2-0 AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon have shown enough fight across their recent fixtures to suggest that they will not become embroiled in a relegation battle. Nevertheless, we can only back Cardiff to record yet another home win, potentially with a clean sheet.

