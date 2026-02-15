Mohamed Salah future: Update after 'scintillating' Brighton win as Liverpool's 'likeliest' summer plans 'revealed'

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 16:53

Mohamed Salah is expected to leave Liverpool despite an uptick in form, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds won their fourth game in five matches on Saturday, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in the FA Cup at Anfield.

Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Salah all got onto the scoresheet, and the latter also registered an assist for Szoboszlai's goal.

The Egyptian has now registered four assists and scored two goals in his last six games, as many as he had managed in his prior 16 matches for the Merseysiders.

A new report from Football Insider reveals that Salah is still expected to leave Anfield amid interest from a number of sides in the Saudi Pro League.

Should Liverpool keep Mo Salah at Anfield?

Salah will only have one year left on his contract in the summer, so a decision will have to be reached sooner rather than later.

Selling him to a club in the Saudi Pro League would allow the Reds to recoup a significant fee, and given Liverpool have a strong track record of reinvesting money earned from sales, cashing in now could benefit the Merseysiders in the long term.

However, Arne Slot will also have just a year left on his deal in the summer, and his future is by no means certain, particularly with Xabi Alonso currently available.

There is an argument that keeping Salah and limiting the disruption to the squad would be better, especially if Liverpool make a managerial change.

How can Arne Slot replace Salah in the summer transfer window?

Salah currently ranks as the fourth highest scorer (190) and joint seventh highest assist provider (93) in the history of the Premier League, and replacing him directly will not be possible.

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak were signed in the summer, and the two strikers should be able to replace the Egyptian's goalscoring output in the coming seasons.

Trying to replace Salah's creativity could be more difficult, as while Florian Wirtz has shown promise as a number 10, Liverpool will still need a creator in wide areas.

Signing a winger such as Yan Diomande could help provide a direct threat on the flanks, though it remains to be seen if he can impact play adequately in the final third.