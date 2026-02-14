Mohamed Salah record highlights gap to Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland after Liverpool's FA win against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Feb 2026 23:20

Mohamed Salah has scored and assisted in more games (15) than any other player in the Premier League since last season.

Liverpool advanced into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 at Anfield in a dominant display.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the first half, before Dominik Szoboszlai doubled the hosts' lead in the 56th minute thanks to Mohamed Salah's layoff.

Salah then won a penalty and converted emphatically shortly after the hour mark, with the forward then taken off 13 minutes from time.

That was the 15th time that he has scored and assisted in a game since the start of last season, nine more than any other Premier League player in that time, with Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland both achieving the feat six times.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Is Mohamed Salah unfairly judged?

It should be noted that Salah's goal against Brighton was just his second in 13 games for the Merseysiders, and his excellent performance on Saturday cannot mask the fact his season has been disappointing.

However, the Egyptian has now scored seven goals and provided eight assists for the Reds this term, whereas other wingers like Saka have scored seven times and provided five assists.

There is an argument that the winger is held to an unfair standard compared to his peers, as while he has at times looked less effective out wide than his counterparts, he has still been able to contribute.

Salah has often been criticised by pundits, but perhaps a player as legendary as the 33-year-old deserved more leniency during a tough period in his Liverpool career.

© Imago / Action Plus

Can Arne Slot win the FA Cup and the Champions League?

While Liverpool are yet to prove they can consistently pick up positive results, they have consistently shown they can compete against the best in one-off games.

The club were unfortunate to lose against Manchester City last Sunday, while they have beaten the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Aston Villa.

Perhaps knockout football suits Arne Slot's side more than Premier League action, and if they can continue to be as resolute against elite sides, then it would not be surprising if they advanced into the latter stages of both the Champions League and FA Cup.