Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Arne Slot is "turning a corner" after FA Cup win as "likeliest" route to glory assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Feb 2026 21:55

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

If Liverpool are to come out of this difficult season with something, then the FA Cup looks like the likeliest route to doing so.

In that context alone, this Anfield win over Brighton to secure a place in the fifth round was an important one, but arguably the most crucial aspect of this evening's game was that it showed Arne Slot's side might actually be turning a corner after so many false dawns.

The 13-match unbeaten run that followed their most disastrous period of the campaign was rightly derided for containing too many draws and not enough good performances.

Yet victory here meant the Reds made it six wins, two draws and two defeats from their last 10, all while looking increasingly convincing as a unit.

This is a side that showed last time out against Sunderland that it can, at last, cope with opposition physicality, and even win courtesy of a set-piece rather than lose from one.

Then here, against a far more artistic opponent, the Reds were also able to prove they are still capable of producing slick stuff going forward when given the chance.

Never was that clearer than during the move for the second goal, which was emphatically finished by Dominik Szoboszlai after a delightful Mohamed Salah lay-off.

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Is Arne Slot saving his job?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

That Liverpool are able to find a way of coming through against such varying styles bodes well for them picking up results on a more regular basis, and as such their FA Cup and Champions League hopes.

But most of all it is key for Arne Slot, given it is vital that the final months of this season contain proof he is worth sticking with.

It has been a rough ride for the Dutchman, in which even the Anfield crowd's patience has been tested at times.

Yet throughout those travails, it has always been true that a string of positive performances would shift the mood, and better Liverpool's position along with it.

Nobody at Anfield will be counting their chickens just yet, but such a run finally seems to have arrived.