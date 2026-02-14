Preview: Kasimpasa vs Fatih Karagumruk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 14 Feb 2026 21:32 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 21:45

Turkish Super Lig bottom side Fatih Karagumruk travel to face Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Monday evening, hoping to build on a rare victory last time out.

The Black Red edged past Antalyaspor 1-0 in their previous outing, moving to within six points of safety – however, any realistic hopes of survival will depend on putting together a positive run of results, and a meeting with a struggling side presents a genuine opportunity to do just that.

Match preview

Kasimpasa turned to Emre Belozoglu in search of a change in fortunes, but the former international has so far been unable to spark an improvement, as he continues to look for his first win after seven matches in charge.

Their latest setback came in a 2-1 defeat away at Gaziantep, where the Apaches failed to capitalise after taking the lead and playing with a numerical advantage for more than 45 minutes, a result that extended their difficult spell in the league.

Currently sitting 16th in the table, Kasimpasa are in the bottom three and just two points from safety, having gone eight matches without a win in the Super Lig (3D, 5L).

With their last three fixtures all ending in defeat, Belozoglu’s side will view a clash with the league’s bottom club as a prime chance to halt the slide – yet, the hosts themselves have been the poorest-performing team over the last five rounds, collecting just a single point in that period.

There is some encouragement to be taken from recent head-to-head meetings, however, with Kasimpasa unbeaten in the last three encounters between the sides, recording two wins and a draw.

© Imago / IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic

Karagumruk, meanwhile, finally enjoyed a breakthrough under recently appointed manager Aleksandar Stanojevic, as they completed a league double over Antalyaspor and ended an eight-match winless run in the Super Lig (2D, 6L).

Serginho’s early strike in the fifth minute proved decisive in that contest, and the Istanbul outfit will now be aiming to claim back-to-back league victories for the first time this season.

Away from home, though, the visitors have struggled badly, sitting bottom of the away standings with just four points from 10 matches – that said, they can draw confidence from a three-match unbeaten run at this stadium (1W, 2D).

Further belief comes from their defensive display last time out, as Karagumruk kept their first league clean sheet since November, restricting Antalyaspor to just one effort on target.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

D

L

L

L

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

L

L

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L

L

L

W

Fatih Karagumruk form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Kasimpasa will once again be without Haris Hajradinovic, who is continuing his recovery from a knee injury sustained in October, while defender Nicholas Opoku is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Adem Arous is expected to replace Opoku in the starting XI, while Brazilian defender Claudio Winck, who has missed the last three matches, remains a doubt.

Karagumruk have no confirmed absentees ahead of this clash, although Joao Camacho, Daniel Johnson and Marius Doh all carry minor fitness concerns.

Serginho’s goal against Antalyaspor was his fourth of the campaign, and having now scored in consecutive league matches, his form could prove crucial in the visitors’ fight for survival.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Corecki, Arous, Becao, Frimpong; Baldursson; Diabate, Demirbay, Ouanes, Kahveci; Gueye

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Esgaio, Biraschi, Cinar, Kurukalip; Kranevitter, Ozcan; Serginho, Larsson, Kalayci; Babicka

We say: Kasimpasa 0-1 Fatih Karagumruk

With both sides desperate for points, this clash at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu should be tight and tense, though Kasimpasa’s confidence is fragile after their long winless run, while Karagumruk looked far more disciplined last time out and finally showed resilience at the back.

If the visitors stay compact and counter with purpose, another narrow result is possible.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.