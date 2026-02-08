Preview: Gaziantep vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 08 Feb 2026 06:54 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 06:56

Gaziantep will be looking to shake off a seven-match winless run in the Turkish Super Lig when they host Kasimpasa this Monday night.

The hosts have lost serious ground on the top four over recent weeks, while their upcoming opponents remain in the relegation zone.

Match preview

Towards the end of October, Gaziantep were sitting fourth in the standings and seemed to be mounting a sensational push for European football.

Considering the club have never competed on the continent, qualifying for one of the three UEFA club competitions would be a historic achievement for the Falcons.

However, it appears those dreams will have to wait until next season, with Gaziantep falling a massive 14-points adrift of the top four.

While head coach Burak Yilmaz oversaw a promising start to the campaign, his men have failed to win any of their last seven league matches - a run which has contributed to their almighty slump.

The main priority for Gaziantep is to turn around their immediate form, and they will be confident, having gone four matches unbeaten against their upcoming opponents.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Kasimpasa are also on a seven-match winless run in the league, though levels of desperation are far higher for the Apaches, who are flirting with relegation.

The club has been competing in the Super Lig for 14 straight seasons, though that run is at serious risk of coming to an end following a poor run of results.

Controversial head coach Emre Belozoglu, who has been involved in a series of scandals over the years, was appointed last October to try and drag the club to safety.

His attempts have not resulted in improvement, with his men losing seven of their 12 matches and managing just one win.

The Apaches enter this latest round of fixtures sitting two points from safety, meaning there is still hope of a turnaround. However, with the team boasting the worst attacking record in the competition, there are serious worries about their chances of survival.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

D L L D D L

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

L W D D L W

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

D D L D L L

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

D D L D L L

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Gaziantep remain without French defender Salem M’Bakata, who has only managed to make one appearance this season due to his knee injury.

The same can be said about young midfielder Ali Ablak, who has also been on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Experienced midfielder Badou Ndiaye has missed the last eight games for the Falcons through injury, and he is expected to remain out of action.

Kasimpasa, meanwhile, are still without Bosnian midfielder and key member of the squad Haris Hajradinovic. The 31-year-old has been nursing a knee injury for the majority of the season.

There are also doubts over forward Irfan Can Kahveci, who has only recently returned to the squad.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Kizildag, Mujakic, Sangare; Kabadayi, Camara, Kabasakal, Sorescu; Maxim; Dragus, Bayo

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Frimpong, Arous, Opoku, Winck; Baldursson; Diabata, Ben Ouanes, Demirbay, Corekci; Gueye

We say: Gaziantep 2-0 Kasimpasa

Gaziantep might be in poor form, but at least they know how to score goals.

The visitors have scored once in six matches, which gives us no option but to back the Falcons to take all three points.

