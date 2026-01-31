Preview: Genclerbirligi vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 31 Jan 2026 01:19 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 01:20

Genclerbirligi look to build another sustained run of form starting with Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig matchday 20 clash against Gaziantep at Eryaman Stadium.

The Youth suffered their first defeat in nine games (W6, D2) following last weekend’s 2–1 setback at Antalyaspor, while a 1–1 draw with Konyaspor saw the Falcons extend their own unbeaten run to five across league and friendly matches.

Match preview

The odds were slightly in favour of Genclerbirligi last weekend following their cup victory at Antalyaspor less than two weeks earlier, and it appeared to be deja vu when the Youth took an early lead through Sekou Koita.

However, that joy proved short-lived as Dario Saric restored parity 13 minutes later before Metin Diyadin’s men conceded a Sander van de Streek winner in the 63rd minute, meaning they have now gone two league games without a victory, having also drawn 1–1 with Samsunspor.

Despite this, supporters of the Youth will take encouragement from their rise up the table, having climbed from the bottom two in December to 11th in the Super Lig standings with 19 points (W5, D4, L10), four clear of the relegation zone.

Looking to put further daylight between themselves and the drop, Genclerbirligi will be optimistic of taking maximum points this weekend, particularly given their improved form at Eryaman Stadium, where they have won three of their last four league matches (D1) – a sharp contrast to just one victory from their opening five home games of the campaign (D1, L3).

However, recent history offers little inspiration for the hosts, who have won in only one of the last five meetings between the sides (D1, L3) and remain without a victory in the last three, including a 1–1 draw in their most recent home encounter with Gaziantep.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s trip presents Gaziantep with the opportunity to record three consecutive victories over Genclerbirligi for the first time, following back-to-back wins when the sides met in 2021 and a further 2–1 success in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

That said, current form casts doubt over their ability to do so, as the Falcons have failed to secure a league victory in each of their last six top-flight matches (D3, L3), spanning from late November.

Burak Yilmaz’s side were unable to build on their impressive draw at Galatasaray, having settled for another 1–1 stalemate at home against Konyaspor last weekend, with the result leaving them eighth in the standings on 25 points, 11 adrift of the top four but still 10 clear of the relegation zone.

While Gaziantep will be eager to reignite their European push with victory here, their form on the road offers limited encouragement, given the Falcons are winless in four competitive away matches (D2, L2), although just two defeats in nine league trips this season (W3, D4) suggest they are capable of leaving Ankara with a result.



Team News

Genclerbirligi will once again be without Abdullah Sahindere, Moussa Kyabou and Emirhan Unal, all of whom are sidelined with knee injuries.

Peter Etebo remains in recovery from a muscle issue, while Goktan Gurpuz could miss a second consecutive outing after being absent last time out and Henry Onyekuru is also doubtful, having missed back-to-back matches.

As for Gaziantep, long-term absentees Salem M’Bakata and Ali Ablak continue their recoveries from knee problems, while Kacper Kozlowski and Myenty Abena could miss a third straight game through injury.

Badou Ndiaye is nearing a return following a spell on the sidelines, but Ogun Ozcicek will play no part this weekend as he serves a suspension for an accumulation of bookings.



Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Goutas, Zuzek, Thalisson Kelven; Dele-Bashiru, Ulgun; Koita, Tongya, Mimaroglu; Niang

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gurgen; Sangare, Mujakic, Kizildag; Perez, Kabasakal, Camara, Kabadayi; Maxim; Bayo, Dragus

We say: Genclerbirligi 1-1 Gaziantep

Despite last weekend’s defeat, there is no denying Genclerbirligi’s recent improvement, and a return to familiar surroundings should offer reassurance.

Gaziantep may still be struggling to convert performances into victories, but their resilience has been evident in recent weeks. As such, a balanced contest appears likely, with both sides cancelling each other out in a score draw.



