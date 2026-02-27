Preview: Genclerbirligi vs Kayserispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 27 Feb 2026 18:59

Genclerbirligi will attempt to arrest their slide towards the Turkish Super Lig relegation zone when they host fellow strugglers Kayserispor at Eryaman Stadium on Sunday.

The Ankara outfit have endured a difficult spell, collecting just one win from their last seven competitive matches (1W, 3D, 3L), a downturn that has prompted yet another managerial change and intensified concerns as they edge closer to the bottom three.

A run of disappointing results led Genclerbirligi to part company with Metin Diyadin, with Levent Sahin appointed on 16 February as the club’s fourth manager of the season.

However, his first match in charge ended in frustration, as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat away to Eyupspor, conceding in the first minute of stoppage time after being second best in both possession and attempts on target.

Having looked a steady mid-table side during the opening months of the campaign, the Youth have now dropped to 12th place with 23 points from 23 matches, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

They are without a win in their last three league outings and, although they face a team currently in the bottom three, they must tread carefully, especially as the reverse fixture finished 1-1.

Defensive frailties remain a persistent issue, with Genclerbirligi failing to keep a clean sheet in their last seven competitive matches, a vulnerability that continues to undermine their efforts and could once again prove costly.

Kayserispor arrive with renewed belief, having taken four points from their last two league games to breathe life into their survival bid.

The 17th-placed side will also be led by a new manager this weekend, with Erling Moe appointed on Wednesday following a mutual parting of ways with Radomir Djalovic.

Moe becomes the third man to take charge of the Anatolian Star this season, after Markus Gisdol oversaw a winless opening eight weeks and Djalovic struggled to steady the ship.

The Norwegian inherits a side buoyed by a dramatic 1-0 victory over Antalyaspor last Sunday, when young forward Talha Sariarslan came off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner, sparking jubilant scenes at Kadir Has Stadium.

Encouragingly, Kayserispor have also tightened up defensively, keeping back-to-back clean sheets following a goalless draw at Goztepe prior to their win over Antalyaspor, a newfound solidity that could form the foundation of their attempt to close the two-point gap to safety.

Team News

Genclerbirligi are contending with several injury concerns, as Peter Etebo is sidelined with a muscle problem, while Moussa Kyabou, Abdullah Sahindere and Emirhan Unal are all dealing with knee injuries.

Sekou Koita is ruled out with a hamstring issue, Henry Onyekuru’s absence remains unspecified, and both Goktan Gurpuz and Dimitrios Goutas are doubts.

Kayserispor have fewer confirmed absentees, with only Yigit Celtik ruled out through injury, while Lionel Carole and Majid Hosseini face late fitness tests.

Defender Dorukhan Tokoz is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, and Abdulsamet Burak continues to serve a 12-month suspension following a betting-related offence.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Uzum, Celik, Zuzek, Thalisson Kelven; Ulgun, Dele-Bashiru; Traore, Tongya, Mimaroglu; Niang

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Brenet, Denswil, Guler, Civelek; Ait Bennasser; Cardoso, Soyalp, Benes, Mendes; Onugkha

We say: Genclerbirligi 1-1 Kayserispor

While Genclerbirligi might not be in the drop zone, this feels like a relegation six-pointer, and it could hinge on defensive discipline.

The hosts are fragile at the back and adjusting to yet another new manager, while Kayserispor arrive with renewed confidence and consecutive clean sheets – though with both sides under pressure, we expect a tense, low-quality draw.

