Fenerbahce vs Genclerbirligi - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 08 Feb 2026 12:02

Fenerbahce will be aiming to move joint top of the Turkish Super Lig standings when they go head to head with Genclerbirligi on Monday evening.

The Ankara Ruzgari fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory in their most recent visit to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium back in March 2021 and they will head into Monday’s tie looking to stun the home side once again.

Match preview

Fenerbahce secured back-to-back victories in the Turkiye Kupasi on Thursday when they overturned a first-half deficit to secure a 3-1 comeback victory over 1. Liga outfit Erzurumspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Mustafa Fettahoglu netted five minutes shy of the interval to put Erzurumspor in front heading into half time, but a 52nd-minute strike from Marco Asensio and a brace from Anderson Talisca saw the hosts turn the game on its head.

Prior to that, Fenerbahce kicked off their quest for an eighth cup title with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Besiktas on December 23, before bouncing back in a 1-0 win over third-tier Beyoglu Yeni Carsi on January 14.

Domenico Tedesco’s men now turn their sights to the Super Lig, where they are the only unbeaten side this season and are well in contention to clinch their first title since the 2013-14 campaign.

The Yellow Canaries have picked up seven draws and 13 wins, including a 2-0 victory over Kocaelispor on Monday, to collect 46 points and sit second in the league table, three points behind rivals Galatasaray in first place.

Central to Fenerbahce’s impressive campaign has been the solid job done in attack, where they boast the division’s second-best record, having netted 45 goals so far, while they have conceded 17 at the opposite end of the pitch.

On the other hand, Genclerbirligi were denied a third win on the bounce in the Turkiye Kupasi last Thursday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Eyupspor after giving up a two-goal lead at the Eryaman Stadium.

Dal Varesanovic and Ensar Kemaloglu hit the target in the opening half hour to put the hosts in front, but Angel Torres took matters into his own hands for Eyupspor, netting twice in a 10-minute spell to hand them a share of the spoils.

Genclerbirligi, who sit third in the Turkiye Kupasi table, two points off first-placed Samsunspor, now return to action in the Super Lig, where they have steadied their ship in recent weeks as they push for a top-half finish.

Since losing four of their five league games between October 26 and November 28, Metin Diyadin’s men have gone unbeaten in five of their subsequent six games, claiming two draws and three wins, including a 2-1 home victory over Gaziantep last Sunday.

Having gained promotion from the 1. Liga last term to end a four-season absence from the top-flight, the Ankara Ruzgari have picked up 22 points from their 20 Super Lig games so far to sit 11th in the table, three points behind eighth-placed Gaziantep.

While Genclerbirligi will be looking to take the positives from their cup stalemate and move into the top half of the table, next up is the stern challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 10 encounters, claiming six wins and three draws since January 2017.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

W

W

D

W

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

W

L

D

D

W

W

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

W

D

L

W

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

W

D

Team News

Fenerbahce will have to cope without the services of experienced midfielder Edson Alvarez, who is currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Kocaelispor last Monday.

On the injury front, Tedesco will be unable to name English defender Archie Brown, who has been sidelined since December, while Levent Mercan has been ruled out since picking up a muscle problem against Galatasaray on January 10.

Jhon Duran, who has netted three league goals this season, has missed each of the last three matches through a thigh injury and the Colombian striker is also out of contention for the home side.

Genclerbirligi have their fair share of injury concerns, with Nigerian midfielder Peter Etebo (muscle) and the Turkish duo of Abdullah Sahindere (knee) and 21-year-old Emirhan Unal (knee) all ruled out.

Malian midfielder Moussa Kyabou has been out of action since picking up an injury against Fenerbahce back in August 2025 and the 27-year-old will also play no part in Monday’s tie.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Lineup here

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Lineup here

We say: Fenerbahce X-Y Genclerbirligi

Prediction justification text here

