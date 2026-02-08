Preview: Everton vs Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 08 Feb 2026 11:47 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 11:49

Everton welcome Bournemouth to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday evening for their latest instalment of Premier League action.

The Toffees beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, while Bournemouth held title challengers Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Match preview

Coming from behind to claim all three points on their visit to west-London, Everton stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches.

Their improved run of form sees them sat eighth in the Premier League table with 37 points, only two less than Brentford who currently occupy the provisional UEFA Conference League qualification spot.

While David Moyes’s side have struggled in front of goal, their defence has undoubtedly made up for it and built the foundations for their recent success, with only three sides in the division conceding fewer than the Toffees’ 28 Premier League goals so far.

However, if they are to keep climbing the table, Everton’s home form will have to improve, as they have just won just four league matches and 16 points at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this season.

With home matches against some of the league’s elite on the horizon, Tuesday’s match is the perfect opportunity for the Toffees to revert their woes on Merseyside and do the double over Bournemouth, who they beat 1-0 on the south coast back in December.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite losing star forward Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City in the winter transfer window, Bournemouth are currently one of the Premier League’s form sides.

Over the previous five matches, only Manchester United and Chelsea have picked up more league points than Andoni Iraola’s outfit, who are also unbeaten across that run.

As a result of their hot streak, the Cherries have recently pulled away from the relegation zone, sitting 11th in the league table and can leapfrog Everton if they were to win by at least two goals when the sides clash on Tuesday evening.

However, Bournemouth’s away record has a lot of room for improvement, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers winning fewer than the two league matches won on the road this season by Iraola's men.

This is largely due to their defensive frailties, as despite only Chelsea scoring more away Premier League goals this season, no side has conceded more than the Cherries' 30 on the on the road this campaign.

Although Tuesday's trip to the Hill Dickinson is a firm test for Bournemouth, they will no doubt bring confidence into the match, having won on each of their previous three visits to Everton, scoring eight and conceding only two over that run.

Everton Premier League form:

L

D

W

D

D

W

Everton form (all competitions):

D

L

W

D

D

W

Bournemouth Premier League form:

L

W

D

W

W

D

Bournemouth form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Everton only have the one player currently ruled out through injury, though it is arguably one of their most important creators.

Moyes confirmed last week that Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish likely requires surgery on an ankle injury which would subsequently leave him unavailable for the remainder of the season.

With Jarrad Branthwaite recently returning from a significant hamstring injury, it remains to be seen whether he gets the nod over Michael Keane in defence.

On the other hand, Bournemouth have a handful of players currently absent, none of whom will make the trip to the Hill Dickinson.

Midfield duo Justin Kluivert and Tyler Adams are sidelined with knee injuries, with the former expected to be out for at least the next two months.

The Cherries are also missing both Ben Gannon-Doak and Marcus Tavernier due to thigh problems, while Julio Soler is likely to be absent for a significant period after suffering injury against Newcastle United in the FA Cup last month.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Rayan, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

We say: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

Although both their recent form and record away at Everton are good reading for Cherries fans, the Toffees look a much tougher nut to crack this season.

It may have been over two months since their previous win at the Hill Dickinson, but we think Everton's defensive solidity will deliver them three points on Tuesday evening in a tight and cagey match under the lights.

