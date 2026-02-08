Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 10:52 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 11:13

Both at risk of suffering their 11th loss of the Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United lock horns in a bottom-half battle on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites' four-match unbeaten run ended in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, shortly before the Magpies' grim 3-2 home reverse to Brentford.

Match preview

Disaster, devastation and depleted squads have been the three themes of Tottenham's 2025-26 domestic season under Thomas Frank, and everything that could have gone wrong at Old Trafford did go wrong at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

Following Cristian Romero's record-equalling red card - a comical next episode in the long-running soap opera after his attack on the club's board - Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes condemned Spurs to a 10th top-flight defeat in 2025-26, either side of a Destiny Udogie injury.

The Champions League has provided safe haven for Spurs fans this season, but with the round of 16 still several weeks away, Frank's men have only one goal in mind - avoid being dragged further into a relegation battle.

The reigning Europa League champions are now only six points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United after failing to win any of their most recent seven Premier League matches, as well as just one of their last 11 top-flight games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Saturday's defeat also marked the fifth straight Premier League match where Tottenham have conceded at least two goals, and as the defensive absentees pile up again, that streak could very well become six in midweek.

Frank and his upcoming opposite number are both facing calls to be removed from their posts, and under-fire Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was resigned to a "harsh reality" after overseeing a crushing loss to Brentford on home turf.

The Bees condemned Howe's charges to a third straight loss in all tournaments following beatings at Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as a third consecutive defeat in the Premier League alone and their fifth straight game without victory since seeing off PSV Eindhoven.

The Magpies lay marooned in the lower half of the Premier League table as a result - albeit still closer to the top six than the relegation places points-wise - and Howe conceded that he has been under-performing in his rule during Newcastle's recent plight.

Away-day difficulties have bedevilled the Magpies all season long too, and they head to the capital having only scored more than one goal in two of their top-flight road matches in 2025-26 - against Everton and Burnley.

However, Newcastle have made themselves one of Tottenham's bogey teams of late, having won five of their last seven Premier League matches against the Lilywhites, although they had to settle for a 2-2 draw late last year thanks to a brace from the now-banned Romero.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

D

L

L

D

D

L

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

D

L

Newcastle United Premier League form:

W

W

D

L

L

L

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

Owing to the sixth red card of his Spurs career, the fourth of his Premier League adventure and the second of his 2025-26 top-flight season, Tottenham captain Romero begins a four-game ban this week, meaning that he will also miss the imminent North London derby.

Udogie's thigh injury will surely rule him out of contention too, as the defensive duo join James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Richarlison (thigh), Pedro Porro (thigh) and Kevin Danso (toe) in the overflowing infirmary.

On an increasingly rare positive note, Djed Spence may return from a calf problem in time for the visit of Newcastle, but if not, new signing Souza will almost certainly make his full Premier League debut at left-back.

Newcastle at least emerged from their most recent defeat with no new concerns on the fitness front, but it would be a shock to see Lewis Miley back from a knee injury in time for the journey south.

Joelinton (groin), Emil Krafth (knee) and Anthony Gordon (thigh) are expected to remain out for a little while longer too, while Tino Livramento (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle) will not be back for several months.

Changes will certainly be afoot after Saturday's miserable showing; both Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock are likely to be sacrificed after being hauled off at half time against Brentford, while Yoane Wissa could be displaced by Nick Woltemade too.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Souza; Sarr, Palhinha, Gallagher; Simons, Solanke, Kolo Muani

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Newcastle United

In fairness to Tottenham, they did not completely crumble after going down to 10 against a rejuvenated Man Utd side, but their crises in both fitness and confidence surely rule out the prospect of a rare win.

That said, Newcastle have been pitiful defensively of late and are missing an X-factor in Gordon, so Frank's men can restore a slice of parity in an end-to-end draw.

