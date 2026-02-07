How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Feb 2026 18:05

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Newcastle United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a matchday 26 clash in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The hosts are looking to secure their first league win in 2026, while the visitors are aiming for just their third away win of the Premier League campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United kickoff?

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United will kick off at 7:30pm UK time.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United being played?

The Premier League meeting will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Magpies have won two of their last three visits to Spurs' home ground, recording 2-1 triumphs in January 2025 and October 2022.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 3 on Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

The match will also be available to stream live via Discovery+ which offers TNT Sports coverage across multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights of Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United will be available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports Premier League Youtube channel, along with both clubs’ official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United?

Tottenham Hotspur head into this encounter desperate to pick up their first league win of 2026, especially as their recent run has seen them drop to within six points of West Ham United in the relegation zone.

Another defeat could leave them in serious danger of being drawn into the battle for survival, especially if the Hammers maintain their ongoing momentum.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are fighting to move up the table and into the European places, but their away form has been a consistent problem for Eddie Howe's side this term.

The Magpies have won just two of their 12 away games in the Premier League, although two wins from their last three visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will provide them with plenty of confidence.