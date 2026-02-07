West Ham vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 18:02 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 18:05

Manchester United will be aiming to make it five straight wins in the Premier League when they head to West Ham United on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, while West Ham are 18th, three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does West Ham vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8.15pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is West Ham vs. Man United being played?

The game will take place at West Ham's home ground, the London Stadium.

Man United suffered a 2-1 defeat to West Ham in the corresponding game last term, while the Red Devils have not triumphed at the London Stadium since September 2021.

How to watch West Ham vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The clash at the London Stadium will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

Viewers can also watch Match of the Day on Wednesday for analysis and highlights from the midweek Premier League fixtures, starting at 10.40pm on BBC One.

West Ham vs. Man United: What's the story?

When will Man United's running run under Michael Carrick come to an end?

Saturday's 2-0 success over Tottenham Hotspur made it four straight successes in the Premier League for the Red Devils, who are currently in charge of fourth spot in the table and only three points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Man United are simply flying, with the atmosphere completely changing since Ruben Amorim's departure, but this will be a tough game against a revitalised West Ham.

The Hammers have given their survival hopes a huge boost by winning three of their last four in England's top flight, including a 2-0 success over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham have also won four of their last six matches against Man United, only suffering one defeat in the process, while they have not been beaten at home by the 20-time English champions since September 2021.