Jeremy Jacquet suffers worrying-looking injury as Liverpool's centre-back curse continues

By Ben Knapton | 07 Feb 2026 18:01

The Liverpool injury curse appears to have immediately bedevilled Jeremy Jacquet, who suffered a painful-looking problem in Rennes' Ligue 1 clash with Lens on Saturday.

The 2005-born defender was making his first Ligue 1 start since his summer move to the Premier League champions was confirmed on transfer deadline day.

Liverpool have committed an initial £55m - potentially rising to £60m - for the young Frenchman, but fans had their hearts in mouths when Jacquet went down at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Midway through the second half, the 20-year-old sustained an issue to his left shoulder, which triggered a scream of agony before he was substituted by manager Habib Beye.

A member of the Rennes medical team supported Jacquet's left arm as he made his way to the dugout, and fans of Les Rouges et Noir and Liverpool will now anxiously wait for updates on his condition.

How serious could Jeremy Jacquet's injury be?

Get well soon Jérémy Jacquet ? pic.twitter.com/HIFDyiSiG0 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 7, 2026

When it comes to shoulder injury, the immediate fears are a possible fracture or dislocation, and the latter problem could take around three to four months.

If Jacquet has indeed suffered a dislocation, the Rennes starlet may not play again for the rest of the campaign, meaning that he could be playing catch-up when he joins Liverpool for pre-season training.

A collarbone fracture could rule Jacquet out for around six to eight weeks, but there should be no fears about the Frenchman missing any competitive matches for Arne Slot's side at the start of 2026-27, barring an unforeseen setback.

However, Jacquet's absence could prove fatal for a Rennes side who are chasing European qualification in Ligue 1, as Beye's side suffered a 3-1 loss to the leaders on Saturday.

Les Rouges et Noir succumbed to goals from Odsonne Edouard, Adrien Thomasson and Allan Saint-Maximin and lie sixth in the Ligue 1 table, eight points off fourth-placed Lyon having played a game more.

The Liverpool injury curse strikes again... in France

© Imago / APL

Not only are Liverpool's current defenders picking up injuries, their future centre-backs are now suffering problems, barely one week after agreeing to move to the home of the Premier League champions.

Jacquet's fellow youngster Giovanni Leoni - whom he could potentially be partnering in the Reds defence for years to come - is currently nursing an ACL injury, while Conor Bradley is dealing with a serious knee problem.

Furthermore, Joe Gomez's fitness record over the past six years does not make for pleasant reading, and there is no guarantee that he will be back from his hip problem in time for Manchester City on Sunday.

There is every chance that Jacquet's injury today is simply a scare or a jolt, but Reds fans may understandably take a more pessimistic view towards the incident until more information is available.