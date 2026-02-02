Liverpool transfer news: Jeremy Jacquet transfer date confirmed following Chelsea snub

By Ben Sully | 02 Feb 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 00:00

Liverpool have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.

The 20-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Chelsea throughout the winter transfer window.

However, Liverpool have beaten Chelsea to Jacquet's signature after the centre-back decided against a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's decision to keep Josh Acheampong and recall Mamadou Sarr from his Strasbourg loan spell left Jacquet concerned about whether he would get regular game time in Liam Rosenior's side.

We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 2, 2026

Liverpool confirm Jacquet transfer date

Liverpool have now confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Jacquet from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

However, Reds fans will be made to wait to see Jacquet in action, with the Frenchman set to stay at Rennes for the remainder of the season.

Rennes were reluctant to lose the France Under-21 international midway through the season, taking into account the fact that he has started all 18 league games that have been available for this term.

As a result, Jacquet will officially become a Liverpool player when the summer transfer window opens on July 1.

How much will Liverpool pay for Jacquet?

According to Sky Sports News, the reigning Premier League champions will splash out £60m to sign the centre-back in the summer.

The Reds will pay £55m as a guaranteed fee, with a potential for a further £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Liverpool's recruitment team have recognised their centre-back area as a position that needs addressing due to limited options and uncertain futures.

Summer addition Giovanni Leoni is out with a long-term knee injury, while Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Reds will also be wary that they need a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who will turn 35 this summer.