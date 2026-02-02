Preview: Nice vs Montpellier HSC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 Feb 2026 23:32 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 23:34

Looking to avoid a second consecutive round-of-16 exit in the Coupe de France, top-flight side Nice welcome second-division outfit Montpellier HSC to the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday evening.

The hosts were eliminated at this stage last term after a 2–1 defeat to lower-league minnows Stade Briochin, while the visitors have not reached the quarter-finals since 2020–21.

Nice are enduring a challenging 2025–26 campaign and appear on course for one of their lowest Ligue 1 finishes in recent years, while their European journey has also come to an early end.

After concluding their Europa League run in disappointing fashion — finishing 33rd in the league-phase table following a 1–0 loss at Ludogorets on matchday eight — Claude Puel’s men played out a 2–2 comeback draw at home to Brest last weekend.

Les Aiglons fought back from a two-goal deficit courtesy of second-half strikes from Ali Abdi and Elye Wahi, though that result leaves Nice 13th in the Ligue 1 table, nine points clear of the relegation zone and the same distance adrift of the continental places.

Despite their European hopes appearing slim, supporters can take encouragement from a recent upturn in resilience, with the Eagles moving from a nine-game losing streak to just two defeats in their last eight matches (W4, D2).

Two of those four victories in that sequence came in the Coupe de France, where Nice defeated Saint-Etienne 2–1 before edging Nantes on penalties to reach this stage for the fifth time in seven years.

However, they have progressed beyond the round of 16 only twice in that span — including a run to the 2021–22 final, where Le Gym were beaten by Nantes — although they are three-time winners of the competition overall.

Nice will also draw confidence from an encouraging home run of four unbeaten matches (W2, D2), a sequence they will hope continues on Wednesday.

Montpellier, though, arrive with momentum of their own, particularly on the road, having won seven of their last 11 away matches across all competitions (D2, L2), including victories in all four of their Coupe de France ties this season.

Zoumana Camara’s men opened their cup campaign with a 2–0 win at Agde, followed by a 4–0 thrashing of Montceau, a narrow 1–0 success at Cannet-Roussillon, and most recently a 4–0 dismantling of Metz.

La Paillade are aiming to reach the Coupe de France quarter-finals for only the second time in 14 years, though memories of a 2023–24 exit at this very stage to Nice — coupled with a 2–0 defeat on their most recent visit to the Riviera — offer limited encouragement.

That said, Montpellier enter this contest with four wins in their last six matches (L2), including a 3–1 victory over Guingamp at the weekend, which leaves them ninth in Ligue 2 and seven points off the promotion places.



Nice Coupe de France form:

W

W

Nice form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

D

Montpellier HSC Coupe de France form:

W

W

W

W

Montpellier HSC form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

W

Team News

Nice continue to grapple with several defensive injury concerns, with Melvin Bard, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Moise Bombito and Youssouf Ndayishimiye all sidelined.

Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, Yehvann Diouf has yet to fully reclaim the number-one spot, but he is likely to start in goal here, potentially allowing Maxime Dupe to be preserved for league duties.

Centre-back Juma Bah also returns to contention after missing the weekend draw with Brest through suspension for accumulated bookings.

Montpellier, meanwhile, boast a near-full squad, although midfielder Teji Savanier is a doubt after missing the weekend fixture.

Left-back Theo Sainte-Luce has been sidelined since early December and is expected to sit out a ninth consecutive match.

Alexandre Mendy netted twice from the penalty spot last time out to take his season tally to nine goals and will be the primary attacking threat once again.



Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Clauss, Bah, Peprah, Abdi; Vanhoutte, Samed; Cho, Sanson, Diop; Wahi

Montpellier HSC possible starting lineup:

Ngapandouetnbu; Tchato, Laporte, Mouanga, Mincarelli; Omeragic, Da Silva; Pays, Chennahi, Issoufou; Mendy

We say: Nice 2-1 Montpellier HSC

The Coupe de France provides a welcome distraction from Nice’s inconsistent league campaign, and home advantage could prove decisive as they look to capitalise on their improved form at the Allianz Riviera.

While all seven of Montpellier’s recent away victories have come with clean sheets, they face a side that has scored at least twice in three of their last four games on their own turf, so with pedigree and home support in their favour, a narrow victory for the hosts appears the most likely outcome.



