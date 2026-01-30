Preview: Nice vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 30 Jan 2026 23:21

OGC Nice welcome Stade Brestois 29 to the Allianz Riviera this Sunday for Matchday 20 of the Ligue 1 season, with both sides locked in a tight mid-table battle.

Neither team has enjoyed consistent league form since the turn of the year, and both will be looking to find momentum and make progress as the season moves toward its decisive stage.

Match preview

Nice approach this fixture amid an inconsistent 2025–26 Ligue 1 campaign that has left them 13th in the standings with 21 points from 19 matches, having recorded six wins, three draws and 10 defeats, a return that reflects the competitiveness of the congested mid-table rather than a clear upward or downward trajectory.

The buildup to Sunday’s match has been challenging for the Eaglets, who suffered a damaging 1–0 defeat to Ludogorets on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase, a result that ended their European journey and added further pressure following a demanding run of fixtures.

Domestically, however, there has been a timely boost, as Claude Puel’s side ended an eight-match winless streak in Ligue 1 with an emphatic 4–1 victory over Nantes, a result that restored confidence despite ongoing defensive concerns, with Nice now having conceded at least one goal in 16 consecutive matches.

From an attacking standpoint, Les Aiglons have shown encouraging signs, averaging approximately 1.3 goals per game in Ligue 1 this season, with Sofiane Diop and Mohamed-Ali Cho playing key roles in recent weeks by providing creativity, movement and goals in crucial moments.

The reverse fixture in September saw Brest claim a commanding 4–1 home win, yet Nice can draw confidence from their strong historical record at the Allianz Riviera, where they are unbeaten in their last 10 home meetings with Brest, their most recent home defeat in this fixture dating back to October 1989.

Overall, the head-to-head history remains finely balanced, with Nice holding 15 wins to Brest’s 12 across 36 meetings, alongside nine draws, while goals have been similarly shared at 51 for Nice and 47 for Brest, including a dominant 6–0 home win for Nice in May 2025 and Brest’s 4–1 success earlier this season.

© Imago

Brest travel south sitting 12th in the Ligue 1 table with 22 points from 19 matches, narrowly ahead of Nice, having recorded six wins, four draws and nine defeats in a campaign that has largely met expectations while still leaving room for improvement.

Eric Roy’s side have struggled for consistency away from home, managing just two league wins on the road this season alongside one draw and six defeats, a trend compounded by defensive fragility that has seen Brest concede in seven consecutive away matches.

Despite those difficulties, Brest remain competitive through collective effort and discipline, with goals spread across the squad and Ludovic Ajorque providing a reliable attacking outlet, while midfield contributions have helped offset their modest scoring return away from home.

Their most recent Ligue 1 outing ended in a 2–0 home defeat to Toulouse last weekend, a setback that allowed Nice to close the gap but still left Brest comfortably clear of the relegation zone, highlighting a campaign built more on resilience than sustained momentum.

This visit to Nice represents a valuable opportunity for Brest to improve their away form and take advantage of Nice’s defensive vulnerabilities, with a positive result strengthening their hopes of consolidating a secure mid-table finish and potentially pushing toward the league’s upper half.

Nice Ligue 1 form:

LLLDLW

Nice form (all competitions):

DWLWWL

Brest Ligue 1 form:

WWLWLL

Brest form (all competitions):

WLLWLL

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Nice’s defensive options are stretched, with Melvin Bard sidelined alongside centre-backs Mohamed Abdelmonem, Moise Bombito, who has suffered a broken ankle, and Youssouf Ndayishimiye, who is recovering from a groin injury,

Morgan Sanson remains unavailable with an ankle issue and is not expected back until late February; Juma Bah will also miss the match through suspension, and Bard is reportedly serving a one-game ban.

Brest, meanwhile, are boosted by the return of leading scorer Romain Del Castillo following a one-match suspension, although Bradley Locko remains out with a hamstring injury

Mama Balde is unavailable due to a quadriceps problem, with a return expected for the following match against Lorient.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Dupe; Clauss, Bah, Oppong, Abdi; Vanhoutte, Samed, Sanson; Cho, Diop, Wahi

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Guindo; Magnetti, Tousart, Doumbia; Chotard, Ajorque, Lascary

We say: Nice 1-2 Brest

Last season’s two meetings between the sides produced 11 goals, and another entertaining contest could be in store on Sunday.

However, with the visitors arriving in stronger form, this fixture presents a chance for them to secure a long-awaited victory at the Allianz Riviera for the first time in 37 years, and they are backed to rise to the occasion.

