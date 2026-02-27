Preview: Paris FC vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 27 Feb 2026 02:25 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 02:26

Still seeking their first Ligue 1 home triumph of 2026, Paris FC return to Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday for a date with Nice.

The Parisians are currently 15th in the table, drawing Toulouse 1-1 last week, with Nice just a point below them in 14th following a 3-3 draw with Lorient.

Match preview

A new era begins at Paris FC this weekend, as Antoine Kombouare faces the task of keeping this team in Ligue 1 beyond this season.

The former Nantes boss replaces Stephane Gilli, who got them into the top-flight for the first time in over 40 years, but had seen his team drop points in 11 of their previous 12 league fixtures.

While they have points in two of their last three domestic home games, Paris FC have not won a match at Stade Jean-Bouin since early October versus Lorient (2-0).

Coming into matchday 24, this team sit six points above Nantes, who are in the final automatic relegation position, though only three points currently separate the Paris club from Le Havre in 13th.

Three times in the competition this season, Paris FC have failed to win after taking the lead, resulting in seven points being dropped, something that could loom large by the end of the campaign.

This team boast a 100% record at home versus their upcoming opponents, though their previous match against them in the French capital took place in 1978 (3-0).

In the south of France, we have witnessed minor progressions from Nice since bringing back Claude Puel to manage the team until the end of the season.

The man who guided Monaco to the Ligue 1 crown in 1999-2000 saw his current team earn points in three of their four February league fixtures, though they are winless in four successive contests in this competition.

After 23 matchdays, Nice have accumulated 24 points, 17 fewer than they had at this stage a season ago.

On Sunday, they will hope to claim their first triumph against a newly promoted club this season, collecting just one point versus the three Ligue 2 sides from 2024-25.

Away from home, Nice have lost six of their last seven matches in this competition, though their only domestic victory of 2026 came at Nantes in late January (4-1).

Les Aiglons are winless against Parisian clubs this season, netting just one goal in two outings, including a 1-1 home draw against Paris FC in September.

Team News

Knee injuries are likely to keep Sofiane Alakouch and Hamari Traore on the Paris FC sidelines Sunday, Remy Riou and Lamine Gueye are questionable with knocks Samir Chergui has a sore hamstring and Pierre-Yves Hamel is doubtful with a calf strain.

Both Ilan Kebbal and Otavio will be suspended, while Maxime Lopez and Adama Camara are eligible to return from their yellow card bans.

Marshall Munetsi had the only goal for them on matchday 23, the first of the campaign for the Zimbabwean midfielder on loan from Wolves.

Expect Isak Jansson to miss another match for Nice due to a knee issue, Elye Wahi is questionable with a sore ankle, Melvin Bard is dealing with adductor pain and Moise Bombito remains doubtful because of a lower leg fracture.

Mohamed Abdelmonem and Youssouf Ndayishimiye are out with cruciate ligament tears, while leading goalscorer Sofiane Diop will be suspended following his booking last week.

Tom Louchet notched a brace in the draw with Lorient, with Kail Boudache scoring his first of the Ligue 1 campaign on that occasion.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Coppola, Mbow, De Smet; Gory, Lees-Melou, Munetsi, Sangui; Simon, Ikone; Immobile

Nice possible starting lineup:

Dupe; Abdi, Dante, Louchet; Clauss, Sanson, Vanhoutte, Mendy; Cho, Carlos, Diallo

We say: Paris FC 3-2 Nice

We expect the new manager bump to be in full effect for Paris FC on Sunday, as, despite their struggles, they have proven to be a creative side with plenty of quality up top.

