Preview: Toulouse vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Feb 2026 01:09 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 01:10

For the first time since 2022, Toulouse and Paris FC will square off at Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday in the 23rd matchday of Ligue 1 for both sides.

Heading this fixture, Toulouse are 10th in the table, losing 2-1 at Le Havre last Sunday, while the club from the French capital are 15th after being hammered 5-0 at home by Lens.

Match preview

After a promising end of January, Toulouse have regressed this month, without a domestic triumph in their last three games.

On Saturday, this team could suffer three straight defeats in the top-flight, equalling their longest losing run in Ligue 1 this season.

Carles Martinez has seen his side collect points in three of their previous four league outings at home, while picking up two clean sheets along the way.

Meanwhile, Toulouse have conceded just one goal in their last three competitive fixtures at Stadium de Toulouse, defeating Amiens in their previous home outing 1-0 at the Coupe de France in early February.

At the same time, this weekend they could equal their longest goalless run in the competition at home this season, having previously failed to score in their final two November encounters at Stadium de Toulouse.

Les Violets have won their previous two home meetings with Paris FC, beating them 2-1 in April 2022 when both sides were in Ligue 2.

In the French capital, the Paris FC campaign has turned into one of survival, with this team on a downward trajectory for months.

Stephane Gilli’s men have won just two of their previous 15 Ligue 1 affairs, dropping points in four consecutive top-flight contests.

Those two victories came away from home, with the newly promoted club losing just one of their last three league encounters on the road.

As things stand, they are five points above Auxerre in the battle to guarantee themselves a place in Ligue 1 next season, while sitting eight points clear of Nantes in the race to avoid automatic relegation.

While they have given up a combined seven goals in their last two home league games, this team have conceded a goal or fewer in three of their last four domestic encounters as the visitors.

Paris FC have not lost two league contests versus Toulouse over the same campaign since 1981-82, but have not beaten them at Stadium de Toulouse since the third round of the 2011 Coupe de France (2-1).

Team News

A knee injury may keep Frank Magri on the Toulouse sidelines Saturday, Abu Francis is likely out due to a tibia and fibula fracture and Mark McKenzie will have to sit because of a yellow card suspension.

Djibril Sidibe briefly drew his team level in Normandy last week, the third goal of the campaign for the club captain and 2018 World Cup champion with France.

Expect Thibault De Smet, Hamari Traore and Sofiane Alakouch to miss this game for Paris with knee injuries, while Samir Chergui is doubtful with a sore hamstring.

Pierre-Yves Hamel is unlikely to feature due to a sore calf, Remy Riou and Lamine Gueye are questionable with knocks, while Adama Camara and Maxime Lopez will be forced out because of suspensions.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Nicolaisen, Cresswell, Methalie; Messali, Casseres, Diop, Sidibe; Gboho, Donnum; Emersonn

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Coppola, Kolodziejczak, Otavio; Marchetti, Sangui; Kebbal, Matondo, Lees-Melou, Munetsi; Immobile

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Paris FC

Being at home, we expect Toulouse will be back to their strong attacking selves, especially against a side with as leaky a backline as Paris FC.

