Preview: Angers vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

Angers will welcome Toulouse to the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday night for a matchday 21 clash in Ligue 1.

The hosts are 11th in the table with 26 points from 20 games, while the visitors are eighth in the standings with 30 points from 20 fixtures.

Match preview

Angers, after narrowly securing their top-flight survival by just three points last season, have enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign to date.

The Black and Whites started the term with a 1-0 win against Paris FC, but Alexandre Dujeux's side were unable to build on that result, failing to triumph in any of their next seven league fixtures, with four defeats and three draws.

However, Angers finally ended their winless run with a 2-0 victory over Lorient, and they have enjoyed a significantly improved run ever since, with six wins, two draws and just four defeats in their last 12 Ligue 1 games.

As a result, Angers have climbed to 11th in the table with 26 points from 20 games, leaving them with a comfortable 12 point lead over 16th-placed Nantes in the relegation playoff place, while they trail the top six by just five points.

Aiming to maintain their momentum and potentially push closer towards the European places, Angers will be aiming to pull off a league double over Toulouse, who were defeated 1-0 in the reverse league fixture in November 2025.

Toulouse will be a difficult visitor for Angers, though, with Les Violets undefeated in their last five matches across all competitions, with three wins and two draws - including a penalty victory over Sunday's opponents in the Coupe de France.

Carles Martinez's side have enjoyed an impressive campaign as a whole, with Toulouse placed eighth in Ligue 1 with 30 points from 20 games, after eight wins, six draws and six defeats, leaving them just one point outside the European places.

Aiming to break into the European places, Toulouse will be looking to make it six games undefeated across all competitions, leaving Les Violets hoping to replicate their stunning 4-0 victory in this fixture last season.

Les Violets have been at their best on the road this term, with four wins, two draws and three defeats from nine away fixtures.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

W W L L D W

Angers form (all competitions):

D L D L D W

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

W W L W W D

Toulouse form (all competitions):

L D W W D W

Team News

Angers have no availability issues heading into Sunday's fixture, leaving Dujeux with a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Consequently, the manager may decide to name an unchanged team that defeated Metz 1-0 last weekend, including goalscorer Louis Mouton in attacking midfield.

Meanwhile, Toulouse are without the availability of Dayann Methalie, Abu Francis and Frank Magri due to injury issues.

Martinez heavily rotated the side that defeated Amiens 1-0 in the Coupe de France midweek, and the manager is expected to return to the team that has remained undefeated in their last three Ligue 1 fixtures.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkebla, Van den Boomen; Belkhdim, Mouton, Sbai; Peter

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Casseres Jr., Diop, Donnum; Hidalgo, Gboho; Emersonn

We say: Angers 1-2 Toulouse

Toulouse have been particularly impressive on the road this season, and with the visitors in stronger form than Angers coming into this fixture, we expect the away side to claim all three points.

